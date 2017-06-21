Dawn Patrol: Wheeling woman sentenced to prison for stealing beer

A Wheeling woman pleaded guilty to entering a stranger's garage on the 1200 block of Iota Court last August and taking a bottle of Heineken from a refrigerator there. And then she got prison time. Full story

Des Plaines man charged in Bensenville slaying

A 27-year-old Des Plaines man has been charged in the Sunday stabbing death of a Bensenville woman. Full story

Rauner urges action -- and GOP proposal for state budget

Almost two full years into a budget impasse that has Illinois' debt soaring and its bond rating plummeting, Gov. Bruce Rauner is calling on state lawmakers to approve his preferred budget plan during a 10-day special session that begins at noon today. Lawmakers have different ideas. Full story

Coroner: Man found in Crystal Lake pond drowned

Early results from an autopsy performed Tuesday on the body of a Hispanic man found in a Crystal Lake retention pond determined the man died from drowning, according to the McHenry County coroner's office. Full story

Documents shed little light on Gurnee fire chief's ouster

Gurnee Mayor Kristina Kovarik visited the office of longtime Fire Chief Fred Friedl last month and told him he had two choices: retire or be fired, according to a letter Friedl wrote last month to the village's top administrator. But the mayor disputes the story. Full story

COD board to vote on settlement with two former administrators

College of DuPage trustees are expected to vote Thursday on their portion of a settlement agreement with two former administrators who filed a lawsuit claiming they were wrongfully terminated. Full story

Metra director Marty Oberman stepping down today

After saving Metra $25,000 a year when he didn't accept a stipend, Metra's former chairman and director Martin Oberman is stepping down. Full story

Illinois elections official to testify to U.S. Senate panel on voter hacking

The head of the Illinois State Board of Elections will testify before the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee today in Washington about how suburban voter information was stolen in a hacking last summer. Full story

For Chicago Cubs, pitching a priority

The Chicago Cubs front office has been patient with its team this season despite a mediocre first half. General manager Jed Hoyer says the players deserved the patience. Read Bruce Miles' take.

Weather

Partly sunny skies today with a high close to 80 degrees. Humidity and warmer temperatures return Thursday with highs in the upper 80s. Full weather.

Traffic

Traffic is moving smoothly on most suburban roads this morning. In Chicago, the eastbound Chicago Skyway is closed at the toll plaza because of a fatal shooting that occurred before 5 a.m. Full traffic.