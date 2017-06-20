Breaking News Bar
 
DuPage County
updated: 6/20/2017 5:25 PM

Des Plaines man charged in Bensenville slaying

Justin Kmitch
 
 

A 27-year-old Des Plaines man has been charged in the Sunday stabbing death of a Bensenville woman.

Victor Tornez-Sanchez is being held on $2.5 million bail, charged with the first-degree murder of his former girlfriend, 32-year-old Olivia Renteria-Bravo.

Prosecutors said Tornez-Sanchez waited in a vehicle outside the woman's home on the 700 block of Parkside Lane for her to return from a date with her new boyfriend. When Renteria-Bravo got out of her boyfriend's vehicle, officials said Tornez-Sanchez ran toward her, stabbed her three times and fled.

Bensenville police responded to a 911 call just before 9:30 p.m. Sunday and found Renteria-Bravo unresponsive and lying in a pool of blood outside her apartment. She appeared to have been stabbed once in her chest, once in her right side and once in her right biceps.

Renteria-Bravo was taken to Elmhurst Hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.

Tornez-Sanchez was arrested Monday in Elgin.

"Domestic violence continues to be a thorn in the side of society," DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement following Tornez-Sanchez's bail hearing. "The allegations in this case demonstrate the sad, tragic and at times permanent effects of domestic violence."

Bensenville police Chief Frank Kosman said the DuPage County Major Crimes Task Force and the Elgin Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Tornez-Sanchez's next court appearance is scheduled for July 6 in front of Judge John Kinsella.

