Wheeling woman sentenced to prison for stealing beer

hello

A Wheeling woman pleaded guilty to entering a stranger's garage in the 1200 block of Iota Court last August and taking a bottle of Heineken from a refrigerator there.

Lidia Zuradzka, 55, was sentenced to six years in prison Monday in exchange for pleading guilty to residential burglary, court records show. She was also ordered to pay $459 in fines.

At the time, August 2016, Zuradzka was on parole for a 2014 residential burglary conviction. In that case, Zuradzka admitted entering a stranger's home and announcing "I want beer." Court records show Zuradzka also pleaded guilty Monday to separate residential burglary and theft charges. In exchange, she was sentenced to two years in prison with the sentences to run consecutively. However, court records show she must serve the two-year term consecutive to the six-year term.

During the 162 days she was incarcerated at Cook County jail, Zuradzka participated in the Westcare Impact Program, a substance abuse treatment program.