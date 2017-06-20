For Chicago Cubs, pitching a priority

Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Mike Montgomery delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the San Diego Padres Tuesday, June 20, 2017, in Chicago.

The Chicago Cubs' front office has been remarkably patient with a team that has been mediocre this season.

According to general manager Jed Hoyer, the players have earned that patience.

"These are our guys," Hoyer said before Tuesday night's 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres at Wrigley Field. "We won a World Series with largely this roster. I think they've proven themselves. I think we owe it to them to be patient with them. Yeah, I certainly think the standings have benefited us. But there's a false sense of security with the standings.

"You try to assess yourself against .500. You try to assess yourself not looking at the other teams. We know we have the talent. We know the guys care. It's a matter of kind of finding our groove and getting it together, and I think we will. I think we also have to have a little bit of patience the year after and realize there's some different factors that may impact performance. I guess we've been patient, but they've earned it."

That doesn't mean Hoyer and team president Theo Epstein won't attempt to make trades before the July 31 nonwaiver deadline to bolster the ballclub. The victory Tuesday moved the Cubs to 36-34. They opened the day 1½ games behind the first -place Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Central.

Pitching remains a priority in trade talks.

"We never rule out anything," Hoyer said. "If it makes us better, we'll talk about doing it. Pitching's a priority, now and this winter. We know that's organizationally where we need to go. But I don't think you ever rule out anything if you think it can help the team."

That includes adding a hitter. The Cubs have tried to piece together the leadoff spot. Lately they've enjoyed success with first baseman Anthony Rizzo batting first.

He opened the bottom of the first inning Tuesday by hitting his 17th homer of the season and the third since manager Joe Maddon put him in the leadoff spot last week. He has reached safely to start each of the seven games he has been the leadoff hitter.

"It's funny because I think there are plenty of guys on the roster that can be successful in that role," Hoyer said. "That hasn't happened yet this year with the exception of Rizzo, which I'm not sure that's a permanent solution. But it's worked so far. Joe will keep trying different combinations. I'd never rule something out, but certainly our focus will be on the pitching side."

Tuesday night's pitcher, Mike Montgomery, made his third start of the season and turned in his first quality start by working 6 scoreless innings.

He got his second run of support in the fourth, on an RBI single by Addison Russell.

The Cubs had chances to blow the game open later. Ian Happ made it 3-0 with a leadoff homer in the bottom of the eighth. It was his ninth of the season. Albert Almora Jr. drove in the final run with a double.