Images: Some of the best photos that you may have missed this weekend

Every weekend, Daily Herald photographers venture out to some of the area's best local events. See some of the very best images from our staff that you may have missed this past weekend.
Jean Venute of Carol Stream patriotically shades from the sun while attending the Arlington Heights Promenade of Art Saturday downtown.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Nickie Pedrick of Buffalo Grove appears to be texting a message from a mountain scene out west instead of the Arlington Heights Promenade of Art Saturday downtown.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
5-year-old Major Griffin pets the bluegill he just caught in the fishing derby, and reluctantly gives it up to dad, Eric Griffin, to throw back into the lake, during the Elmhurst Park District sponsored Eldridge Adventure Day Saturday.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
2-year-old Marcos Martinez of Elmhurst gets a closer look at a Dumerils Ground Boa, courtesy of Animals for Awareness at the Elmhurst Park District sponsored Eldridge Adventure Day Saturday.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
2-year-old Luca Celli and mom Kelly Celli of Elmhurst, meet with Eco the Raccoon at the Elmhurst Park District sponsored Eldridge Adventure Day Saturday.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
Kessler, left, and Brenner Dayton participated in the fishing derby, but so far Brenner caught only some bullfrogs during the Elmhurst Park District sponsored Eldridge Adventure Day Saturday.
Bob Chwedyk | Staff Photographer
The Leman Middle School Mariachi Band performs at the opening of a new band shell at Reed-Keppler Park in West Chicago Saturday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
People gather on the lawn at the opening of a new band shell at Reed-Keppler Park in West Chicago Saturday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Soldiers practice drills during the Elgin Civil War Experience, Saturday. Re-enactments of Civil War soldier camps and civilian life, Civil War era merchandise, local food vendors, live skirmishes, living history, Union and Confederate encampments, medical field operations, 1860s baseball.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Soldiers march through the grounds during the Elgin Civil War Experience, Saturday. Re-enactments of Civil War soldier camps and civilian life, Civil War era merchandise, local food vendors, live skirmishes, living history, Union and Confederate encampments, medical field operations, 1860s baseball.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Encompassed in their own smoke, Battery G, light artillery unit fires a 12 pound napoleon cannon that carry the projectile up to a mile and a half during the Elgin Civil War Experience, Saturday. Re-enactments of Civil War soldier camps and civilian life, Civil War era merchandise, local food vendors, live skirmishes, living history, Union and Confederate encampments, medical field operations, 1860s baseball.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Soldiers on horseback make their way through camp during the Elgin Civil War Experience, Saturday. Re-enactments of Civil War soldier camps and civilian life, Civil War era merchandise, local food vendors, live skirmishes, living history, Union and Confederate encampments, medical field operations, 1860s baseball.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Megan Mirkovich reaches for the flag at the finish line of a Dragon Boat Race on the Fox River at Pottawatomie Park during the Festival of the Fox in St. Charles Saturday. She was the ''catcher" for the Cross Fit Enclave team of East Dundee.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Competing 21-member teams paddle their Dragon Boats on the Fox River at Pottawatomie Park during the Festival of the Fox in St. Charles Saturday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Wyatt Springer, 4, of Wauconda sprays water on his friend, Levin Damner, 5, of Mundelein before he rides his bike through the obstacle course during the 2017 Bike Rodeo in Mundelein on a hot Sunday afternoon. The event was sponsored by Ray's Bike & Mower and Mundelein Community Connection.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Madeleine Schafer, 10 and her brother, Alex, 9, of Vernon Hills enjoy ice cream cones Sunday at Dairy Dream Drive-in in Libertyville. Hot weather caused long lines at area ice cream shops.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Caiden Ray, 6, of Mundelein rides his bike past Mundelein firefighters during the 2017 Bike Rodeo in Mundelein on Sunday sponsored by Ray's Bike & Mower and Mundelein Community Connection. Families brought their bikes to have them inspected, learn about bike safety, talk with Mundelein police and firefighters, receive a free lunch and win prizes.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Mundelein resident Mike Poutre rides his bike on one wheel as he makes his way through the obstacle course during the 2017 Bike Rodeo in Mundelein on Sunday sponsored by Ray's Bike & Mower and Mundelein Community Connection. Families brought their bikes to have them inspected, learn about bike safety, talk with Mundelein police and firefighters, receive a free lunch and win prizes.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Danielle Juarez, 6, of Mundelein attaches a playing card to her spokes as she decorates her bicycle during the 2017 Bike Rodeo in Mundelein on Sunday sponsored by Ray's Bike & Mower and Mundelein Community Connection. Families brought their bikes to have them inspected, learn about bike safety, talk with Mundelein police and firefighters, receive a free lunch and win prizes.
Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer
Jerry Clements of Carpentersville checks out some model trains during the annual Railroad Collectibles Show at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles Sunday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Vernon King of St. Louis, Missouri looks at some old lamps during the annual Railroad Collectibles Show at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles Sunday.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Women swim during of the Gildan Esprit de She Naperville Triathlon Sunday at Centennial Park.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Women begin the swimming portion of the Gildan Esprit de She Naperville Triathlon Sunday at Centennial Park.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Suzi Berner of Wheaton was the first to cross the line at the Gildan Esprit de She Naperville Triathlon Sunday at Centennial Park.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
Suzuka Hetterich of Plainfield raises her arms after finishing the Gildan Esprit de She Naperville Triathlon Sunday at Centennial Park.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer
A woman dumps water on her head during the Gildan Esprit de She Naperville Triathlon Sunday at Centennial Park.
Steve Lundy | Staff Photographer