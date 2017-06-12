Images: Some of the best photos that you may have missed this weekend

Gilbert Boucher | Staff Photographer

Mundelein resident Mike Poutre rides his bike on one wheel as he makes his way through the obstacle course during the 2017 Bike Rodeo in Mundelein on Sunday sponsored by Ray's Bike & Mower and Mundelein Community Connection. Families brought their bikes to have them inspected, learn about bike safety, talk with Mundelein police and firefighters, receive a free lunch and win prizes.