Dawn Patrol: Chinese honor veteran in Arlington Heights cemetery

hello

Chinese honor World War II Flying Tiger at Arlington Heights cemetery

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Joseph C. Cooper, a member of the Flying Tigers during World War II, was proud of his military service, family members say. - Courtesy of Gail Baumgartner

A representative of the Consulate General of China in Chicago paid homage yesterday at an Arlington Heights cemetery to a man recognized as a hero in both the United States and China as one of the famous Flying Tigers during World War II. Full story.

Elgin police investigate apparent gang-related shooting

Two people were shot Monday afternoon in Elgin, police said. Officers responded to reports of a disturbance on the 700 block of Walnut Avenue about 3:55 p.m. and later found the victims in the area. Full story.

Bill to stop cop pension double dipping, based on Naperville case, passes

Retired police officers who collect pension checks will be curbed from double dipping under a measure passed Monday by the state legislature. State Rep. Grant Wehrli and state Sen. Michael Connelly, both Naperville Republicans, sponsored the measure, inspired by a Naperville case, to prevent retired cops from returning to an active-duty job and being eligible for a second police pension or one through the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund. Full story.

Preservationists scrambling to raise money to save Wheaton mansion

Wheaton Park District leaders and preservationists would have to raise roughly $1 million under a proposal to relocate and restore a historic mansion slated for demolition on the Loretto Convent campus. Full story.

Heavy fire damages Streamwood home, none injured

No one was injured Monday when a fire caused extensive damage to a Streamwood home, authorities said. Streamwood firefighters responded to a report of the fire on Emerald Drive shortly before 5 p.m. Full story.

Images: Memorial Day observances in the suburbs

See our collection of images from Memorial Day observances yesterday from all around our suburbs.

Weather

Partly sunny and 58 degrees this morning. Highs today around 70 degrees, with lows tonight near 53. There's a chance of showers or thunderstorms throughout the day. Full weather.

Traffic

Delays and possible lane closures on Colfax Street between Quentin Road and Northwest Highway near Palatine. Full traffic.

Former White Sox pitcher Sale 'appreciative' of time in Chicago

Back on the South Side with his new team for a three-game series against his old team this week, Chris Sale said yesterday he has nothing but fond memories of his time spent with the White Sox. Full story.