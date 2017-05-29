Elgin police investigate apparent gang-related shooting

Two people were shot Monday afternoon in Elgin, police said.

Officers responded to reports of a disturbance on the 700 block of Walnut Avenue about 3:55 p.m., according to a news release. The officers learned two people had been shot and later found the victims in the area.

Both people were taken to an area hospital for treatment, police said. Authorities have not determined the extent of the injuries.

Detectives in police department's gang crimes unit are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call (847) 289-2600. Send anonymous tips to 847411 and type ELGINPD at the beginning of the message or call (847) 695-4195.