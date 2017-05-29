Images: Memorial Day observances in the suburbs

See images from Memorial Day observances from all around our suburbs.
Gordon Stanley, a member of the Schaumburg VFW Post 2202, presents the American flag as three wreaths are placed in the cemetery at St. Peter Lutheran church in Schaumburg as part of Schaumburg's Memorial Day observance.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Flags fly at half staff on Monday during the Hoffman Estates Memorial Day observance at the veterans memorial outside of the police station.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Members of the Veterans Memorial Committee fold a flag that flew over the memorial Monday morning in preparation for raising the same flag at the Schaumburg Memorial Day observance.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Hoffman Estates police officer Brittany Jones-Wilson holds the American flag after receiving it from members of the Hoffman Estates Veterans Memorial Committee. She presented the flag to members of the Schaumburg VFW Post 2202 later Monday morning during their Memorial Day service.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Manuel Martinez of VFW Post 2202, along with his wife Helen, place one of three wreaths at St. Peter Lutheran Church cemetery to honor veterans during Schaumburg's Memorial Day observance on Monday.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Members of the Schaumburg VFW Post 2202 fire a 21 gun salute during the Memorial Day observance at St. Peter Lutheran Church on Monday in Schaumburg.
Jeff Knox | Staff Photographer
Boy Scouts unfold the American Flag at a ceremony at Union Cemetery on Monday, Memorial Day in St. Charles.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Boy Scouts raise the American Flag to half staff at a ceremony at Union Cemetery on Monday, Memorial Day in St. Charles. The day is set aside to honor all the people who have died while serving in the United States military. The flag is flown at half-staff until noon, then raised to full staff until sundown, according to halfstaff.org.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
An VFW honor guard fires three volleys at a ceremony at Union Cemetery on Monday, Memorial Day in St. Charles. The rifle salute comes from traditional battle cease-fires where each side would clear the dead. The firing of three volleys indicated the dead were cleared and properly cared for, according to veteransunited.com.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Kevin Gaffney, of St. Charles plays Taps at a ceremony at Union Cemetery on Monday, Memorial Day in St. Charles. Taps is used by the U.S. military to signal lights out.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Boy Scouts salute as the American Flag is raised at a ceremony at Union Cemetery on Monday, Memorial Day in St. Charles.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Matthew Martija and Nathan Dunat, Cub Scouts from Pack 110, lay greens on U.S. military graves at Union Cemetery on Monday, Memorial Day in St. Charles.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Boy Scouts placed flags and greens at the graves of U.S. military personnel in four St. Charles cemeteries. This one is in Union Cemetery on Rt. 25.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Lake Zurich American Legion Post 964 member George Criel is reflected in the helmet of fellow member and brother, Don Criel, during Monday's Memorial Day parade and ceremony. The Veterans Monument and American Flag also make an appearance in the helmet.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The national anthem is played during the Memorial Day ceremony Monday at the Veterans Monument on Mohawk Trail in Lake Zurich.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
A flower was placed at the Lake Zurich Veterans Monument Monday in honor of Memorial Day.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
A POW/MIA table was in place for Monday's Memorial Day ceremony at the Veterans Monument in Lake Zurich.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Color guard members from the American Legion Post 964, VFW 11020 and the Marine Corps League 1395 participated in Monday's Memorial Day parade in Lake Zurich.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
A helmet, rifle and dog tags were on display at the Lake Zurich Veterans Memorial for Monday's Memorial Day ceremony.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The Geneva High School marching band rings the road around Westside Cemetery following the Memorial Day parade on Monday in Geneva.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Cub Scout Pack 138 marches in the Geneva Memorial Day parade on Monday on Third St. in Geneva.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
The Dundee VFW Post 2298 Honor Guard performs a rifle salute at a Memorial Day event at River Valley Memorial Gardens on Rt. 31 in West Dundee on Monday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
The Dundee Scottish Pipe Band plays Amazing Grace at a Memorial Day event at River Valley Memorial Gardens on Rt. 31 in West Dundee on Monday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
The Dundee Scottish Pipe Band plays Amazing Grace at a Memorial Day event at River Valley Memorial Gardens on Rt. 31 in West Dundee on Monday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Bugler Chip Gross, LTC -- Retired, plays The Star-Spangled Banner at a Memorial Day event at River Valley Memorial Gardens on Rt. 31 in West Dundee on Monday.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Bugler Chip Gross, LTC -- Retired, stands under a shade tree after playing Taps at a Memorial Day event at River Valley Memorial Gardens on Rt. 31 in West Dundee on Monday. 1,094 American Flags were posted, one at every veteran's grave. Gross plays with Bugles Across America, an organization that will send a bugler to any veteran's funeral.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
American Legion Post 771 Commander James Huisel speaks during the annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Gurnee Memorial on Monday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Gurnee American Legion Post 771 Commander James Huisel, left, and Past Commander William Schultz, salute during the singing of the national anthem at Gurnee's annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
The annual Memorial Day observance ceremony was held Monday at the Gurnee Memorial on O'Plaine Road.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Members of the Gurnee Police Honor Guard participated in Monday's annual Memorial Day ceremony.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Eli Ball, with the Viking Middle School 6th Grade Band, plays Taps during the Gurnee annual Memorial Day ceremony on Monday.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Janet Maher, mother of Marine Lance Cpl. Sean P. Maher, places one of the wreaths during the annual Memorial Day ceremony Monday in Gurnee. Sean died in 2005 while serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
Daniel Maher, father of Marine Lance Cpl. Sean P. Maher, was the guest speaker at Gurnee's annual Memorial Day ceremony at the Gurnee Memorial. Sean died in 2005 while serving in Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Paul Valade | Staff Photographer
World War II Veteran Marvin Mischnick, left, and Lieutenant Colonel Martin Jensen, right, both of Elmhurst, wave to people attending the Elmhurst Memorial Day Parade.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Participants in the 99th Annual Elmhurst Memorial Day Parade march along Palmer Drive.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Members of the Elmhurst American Legion Post 187 and Villa Park VFW Post 2801 march in the Elmhurst Memorial Day Parade.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Samuel Bernard, 1, of Elmhurst watches the Elmhurst Memorial Day Parade.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Blake Gordon, left, and Leo Spyratas, right, carry the 99th Annual Elmhurst Memorial Day Parade sign.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Lou Kueltzo, a Naval Korean War Veteran, waves to a crowd along Jackson Avenue during the Naperville Memorial Day Parade.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Bill Howland of Judd Kendall VFW Post 3873 in Naperville salutes those attending the Naperville Memorial Day Parade.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico and his wife Julie wave to the crowd as they walk down Jackson Avenue during the Naperville Memorial Day Parade.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Chicagoland Blue Star Mothers Sonya Stowers of Naperville, left, and Jacque O'Connor, right, of Oswego lead a parade of flags during the Naperville Memorial Day Parade.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Thousands of people watched the Naperville Memorial Day Parade weave its way through downtown.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Neuqua Valley High School Band members entertain people watching the Naperville Memorial Day Parade.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Bob Schmack, Navy 67-71, of Palatine (center) stands with his friend Reinhard Hofgesang, Army 68-71, of Mt. Prospect at the 98th Memorial Day Ceremony in Memorial Park in Arlington Heights.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Navy sailors from Great Lakes stand at attention at the 98th Memorial Day Ceremony in Memorial Park in Arlington Heights on Monday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Navy sailors from Great Lakes stand at attention at the 98th Memorial Day Ceremony in Memorial Park in Arlington Heights on Monday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Red, White and Blue decorated the streets at the 98th Memorial Day Ceremony Parade in Arlington Heights on Monday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Marine Staff Sgt Albert Romero of Lindenhurst walks with da Vinci the Riderless Horse carrying the blanket embroidered with the names of all 58 Arlington's Fallen Heroes at the 98th Memorial Day Ceremony Parade in Arlington Heights on Monday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Tom Foglestad from the Arlington Heights American Legion leads the color guard at the 98th Memorial Day Ceremony Parade in Arlington Heights on Monday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Stan Stec of Arlington Heights holds a sign for his cousin Cpl. Ronald Stec at the 98th Memorial Day Ceremony in Memorial Park in Arlington Heights on Monday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
The blanket embroidered with the names of all 58 Arlington's Fallen Heroes at the 98th Memorial Day Ceremony Parade in Arlington Heights on Monday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Harold Chinick of Mt. Prospect lays a flags at his brother's brick memorial at the 98th Memorial Day Ceremony in Memorial Park in Arlington Heights. His brother was Joseph Chinick, USA SSG World War II July 13, 1944.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Navy sailors from Great Lakes stand at attention at the 98th Memorial Day Ceremony in Memorial Park in Arlington Heights on Monday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
A personal message saying "All Wars Forever, Till The End of Time" on a flag as Palatine's ceremony of the Memorial Day observance is carried out before hundreds of people.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Palatine High School senior Jack Buchanan sounds Taps as David Lee, Army, 69' of Hoffman Estates and Wally Degner, Marines, 54-56' of Palatine salute during the Memorial Day observance in Palatine.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Laying of the wreath at the Palatine Memorial Day Ceremony was conducted by Linda Cilona of Arlington Heights, Daphne Matthews, commander of Post 690 American Legion, Andrew Thompson, Logan Nichols of the Boy Scouts and Miss Poppy, Grace Moritz, 8 of Palatine.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Heritage Interpreter Dennis Buck welcomes a crowd of around 75 people attending Memorial Day Remembered, a Memorial Day observance at Kline Creek Farm in West Chicago.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Roger Kotecki plays We Are Coming, Father Abraham, 300,000 More during Memorial Day Remembered, a Memorial Day observance at Kline Creek Farm in West Chicago.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Linda Frey gives a sketch of General Isaac R. Sherwood, a Union soldier, during Memorial Day Remembered, a Memorial Day observance at Kline Creek Farm in West Chicago.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Roger Kotecki plays Battle Hymn of the Republic during Memorial Day Remembered, a Memorial Day observance at Kline Creek Farm in West Chicago.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer