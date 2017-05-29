Breaking News Bar
 
updated: 5/29/2017 6:55 PM

Heavy fire damages Streamwood home, none injured

Daily Herald report

No one was injured Monday when a fire caused extensive damage to a Streamwood home, authorities said.

Streamwood firefighters responded to a report of the fire on Emerald Drive shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, according to a news release.

A heavy blaze was coming from a second-floor window, and firefighters sprayed the fire from outside. Others entered the residence and extinguished the remaining fire that had spread into the attic, authorities said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. Investigators estimated the fire caused $30,000 in damage.

The Streamwood Fire Department was assisted by firefighters from Bartlett, Elgin, Fox River Countryside, Hanover Park, Hoffman Estates and Itasca.

