Dawn Patrol: Libertyville man charged with killing cousin

hello

Preston Brust, left, and Chris Lucas of LoCash will be at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake on Friday, July 28. File photo

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo visits pediatric cancer patient Ethan Hugins, 6, at Lurie Children's Hospital. "He thinks of him as his friend," said Ethan's mom, Ryanne Hugins. "And he means the world to him." COURTESY OF Ryanne Hugins

Libertyville man charged with killing family member in Michigan

A Libertyville man charged with his cousin's slaying in Michigan last week is being held without bond in the Lake County jail pending extradition, police said Wednesday. Full story.

Vernon Hills police investigate string of residential burglaries

Police have video footage of a suspect in the burglaries of five Vernon Hills homes with unlocked doors or windows, officials said Wednesday. Full story.

Naperville residents displaced after fire caused by lightning

Two people were displaced from their Naperville home Wednesday after a bolt of lightning started a fire in an attic, officials say. Full story.

Sheriff's deputy facing perjury charges

A Lake County sheriff's deputy has been indicted on three counts of perjury alleging he gave inconsistent testimony in a driving under the influence case. Full story.

Cook County approves Patriot Acres compost facility near Des Plaines

Cook County Board commissioners approved a proposal Wednesday to build a 25-acre commercial composting facility, despite continued opposition from nearby Des Plaines and Mount Prospect residents. Full story.

LoCash's performance Friday, July 28 will represent another move by the fair in an effort to attract an audience beyond those who enjoy the staples of farm animals, vegetable displays and craft exhibits. Full story.

Glen Ellyn man gets 10 years for aggravated battery, blames dog

A Glen Ellyn man convicted of aggravated domestic battery in a 2016 beating that left his father with two brain hemorrhages, a nearly amputated ear and a broken jaw is headed to prison. Full story.

Weather

Cloudy and 49 degrees this morning. Highs in the upper 50s today, with lows tonight in the upper 40s. Full story.

Traffic

No major delays to report early this morning. Bridge work is scheduled to reduce Route 47 to a single lane between Reinking and Big Timber roads in Huntley until Sept. 1. Temporary traffic signals guide alternating directions of traffic through the single available lane. Full traffic.

A bit of relief was provided this week during the Chicago Cubs' slide toward mediocrity. Anthony Rizzo hit for the cycle in heartwarming fashion. On Chicago Sun-Times' website, a picture was worth a thousand basehits: Rizzo was shown at the bedside of a young cancer patient. Full column

Rockies shut out Cubs

German Marquez allowed three hits over eight innings and got his first major league hit with a two-run single in the seventh to lead the Colorado Rockies over the Chicago Cubs 3-0 on Wednesday in Denver. Full story.

Coming off the disabled list in late April, Geovany Soto said rest did wonders for the inflammation in his right elbow. But Soto was placed back on the DL with the same ailment on Wednesday, and this time the Chicago White Sox's 34-year-old catcher is worried about needing surgery. Full story.