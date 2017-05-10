Hot country band LoCash to play at Lake County Fair

Preston Brust, left, and Chris Lucas of the hot country band LoCash will be at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake on Friday, July 28. Courtesy of Lake County Fair Association

Motocross will have its own spot at the Lake County Fair this year. Shifting motocross from the grandstand will allow for major concerts in that area, said John Maguire, director of business development and marketing for the Lake County Fair Association. Daily Herald file photo

Chris Lucas, left, and Preston Brust of the hot country band LoCash will be at the Lake County Fair in Grayslake on Friday, July 28. Here they arrived at the CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville in 2015. Associated Press

One of country music's hot acts is scheduled for the launch of a big grandstand show at this summer's Lake County Fair in Grayslake.

LoCash's performance Friday, July 28 will represent another move by the fair in an effort to attract an audience beyond those who enjoy the staples of farm animals, vegetable displays and craft exhibits. The fair runs July 26 to 30.

John Maguire, director of business development and marketing for the privately operated, nonprofit Lake County Fair Association, said there will be room for about 6,000 spectators in the bleachers and in standing areas for LoCash. The band had the country hit "I Know Somebody" last year.

Maguire said LoCash is expected to bring a young audience that might not typically attend a county fair, with the hope those patrons explore all that is available. LoCash is considered strong with country music fans 21 to 35 years old.

"You try to get somebody you can afford, but is on the rise," Maguire said Wednesday.

Maureen Riedy, president of the Visit Lake County tourism office, said the fair remains a "vitally important" attraction that should get a boost from a band such as LoCash. She said the fair provides an authentic experience for visitors.

"It's part of the fabric of the county that makes us unique," Riedy said. "We are excited to see the fair continue to evolve. A big grandstand show opens up the opportunity to reach new audiences and introduce them to agritourism."

Preston Brust and Chris Lucas form LoCash, which was Country Aircheck's No. 1 new artist for 2016. LoCash has played at noteworthy venues, such as the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville and Times Square for New Year's Eve in New York.

"We're trying to put our name with theirs and hope it meshes well," Maguire said.

General admission bleacher seating will cost $20 and be on top of the $10 fair entry for guests 13 and older. Maguire said about 1,000 "trackside" standing tickets will be $30 and include the fair admission if purchased early, up to Memorial Day.

Maguire said the Lake County Fair grandstand now can be used for big concerts because the ever-popular motocross competition will have its own space this year. He said dirt mounds needed for motocross could not be flattened quickly enough to accommodate grandstand concerts.

Tweaks to make the fair more contemporary started in 2009, when it ended 80 years of being an alcohol-free event by selling beer at the same time its new facility opened at Peterson and Midlothian roads in Grayslake.

Last year, there were about 25 bands that played over the five days in genres including reggae, zydeco, rock and country.

Other recent efforts to increase appeal have included the addition of circus performers and a retooled Ag Adventure! presented in partnership with the Lake County Farm Bureau. Ag Adventure! is an interactive, miniature indoor farm where children can learn about the importance of agriculture and milk a cow and plant corn.