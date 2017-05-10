Lake County Sheriff's deputy facing perjury charges

A Lake County Sheriff's deputy has been indicted on three counts of perjury, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Justin Hill, a sheriff's deputy since 2014, faces up to five years in prison if found guilty of the felony charge approved Wednesday by a Lake County grand jury.

Hill is due in court May 18.

Lake County Sheriff's Sgt. Chris Covelli said additional details would be released later today.

According to a previous Facebook post by the sheriff's office, Hill was sworn in as a deputy in September 2014 after previously working as a court security officer.