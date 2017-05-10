Breaking News Bar
 
Lake County
updated: 5/10/2017 2:44 PM

Lake County Sheriff's deputy facing perjury charges

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Lee Filas
 
 

A Lake County Sheriff's deputy has been indicted on three counts of perjury, authorities confirmed Wednesday.

Justin Hill, a sheriff's deputy since 2014, faces up to five years in prison if found guilty of the felony charge approved Wednesday by a Lake County grand jury.

Hill is due in court May 18.

Lake County Sheriff's Sgt. Chris Covelli said additional details would be released later today.

According to a previous Facebook post by the sheriff's office, Hill was sworn in as a deputy in September 2014 after previously working as a court security officer.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account