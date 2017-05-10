Libertyville man charged with killing family member in Michigan

Brian Zanetti, 47, of Libertyville is accused of killing a family member in Michigan

A Libertyville man charged with his cousin's slaying in Michigan last week is being held without bond in the Lake County jail pending extradition, police said Wednesday.

Brian Zanetti, 47, of the 600 block of West Park Avenue, was arrested outside his residence Saturday by Libertyville police acting on information from authorities in Battle Creek, Michigan.

Calhoun County, Michigan authorities issued an arrest warrant for Zanetti on Sunday in the killing of Frankie Zanetti, 63, of Battle Creek.

Authorities told the Enquirer that Frankie Zanetti was shot to death Friday at a tile business he co-owned with family members. According to the Battle Creek Enquirer, witnesses told police a man walked up to Frankie Zanetti in the business and shot him once in the head with a handgun and then walked out.

Battle Creek authorities contacted Libertyville police later Friday and said Brian Zanetti may have traveled to village, where he had been staying with friends.

During questioning, Zanetti made statements implicating himself in the Battle Creek killing, according to Libertyville police. A firearm and clothing linked to the killing were found during a search of his vehicle, police added.

Zanetti is charged in Michigan with murder, possession of a firearm while committing a felony and carrying a concealed weapon, and in Illinois with being a fugitive from justice. He's scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.