Images: Some of the best photos that you may have missed this weekend

Every weekend, Daily Herald photographers venture out to some of the area's best local events. See some of the very best images from our staff that you may have missed this past weekend.
Sisters Tessa, 7, and Calla Peterson, 5, of Palatine get a close up look at the pink breast cancer awareness cement mixer on Big Trucks Day in Palatine on Saturday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Kawal Kaur of Palatine helps her daughter Siya, 3, down the ramp of a moving truck at Big Trucks Day in Palatine on Saturday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Nicholas Anfeldt, 4, of Schaumburg checks out the bucket of a tractor at Big Trucks Day in Palatine on Saturday.
Mark Welsh | Staff Photographer
Past Pastor Pat Geiseman of Elgin, gets a giant hug from Jill Olson of Elgin, Saturday during the 44th Strawberry Festival starts at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, in Elgin. Every food ever made using strawberries, plus a bakery and a Strawberry Patch flea market with one-of-a kind works of art and themed baskets were on site for people to peruse. Crafts, jewelry and book rooms, plus plants for your spring garden were also part of the action. Geiseman was pastor from 1989-1996 at the Elgin church.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Freshly dipped chocolate strawberries were available Saturday during the 44th Strawberry Festival starts at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, in Elgin.
Brian Hill | Staff Photographer
Runners begin the DuPage Human Race at The Esplanade in Downers Grove to help raise money for 71 nonprofit groups across the county.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Therese McMahon, executive director of Literacy DuPage, was one of nearly 1,600 people to run and walk in the DuPage Human Race in Downers Grove. The event helped raise money for 71 nonprofit groups across the county.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Runners begin the DuPage Human Race in Downers Grove to help raise money for 71 nonprofit groups across the county.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Mike Ulibarri of Johnsburg, left, and Boyd Roloff of Trevor, Wis., work together to prepare replacement boards for the playground as members of NorthBridge Church help spruce up and renovate Centennial Park in Antioch during ShareFest Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Emily Putnam of McHenry rakes mulch near the swings as members of NorthBridge Church help spruce up and renovate Centennial Park in Antioch during ShareFest Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Julia Winderweedle of Lindenhurst loads mulch into a wheel barrow which Brian West of Trevor, Wis., gets ready to move as members of NorthBridge Church help spruce up and renovate Centennial Park in Antioch during ShareFest Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Members of NorthBridge Church work on the playground at Centennial Park in Antioch during ShareFest Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Mary Nolan of Antioch paints a picnic table as members of NorthBridge Church help spruce up and renovate Centennial Park in Antioch during ShareFest Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Rae Anne Niles of Bristol, Wis., paints a picnic table as members of NorthBridge Church help spruce up and renovate Centennial Park in Antioch during ShareFest Saturday.
Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer
Topher Garcia of Winfield flies a kite with his children Lyla, 5, and Oliver, 3, during the Wheaton Park District's Go Fly a Kite festival at Graf Park.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Wheaton Park District's Joe Daley retrieves a kite from a tree while Steve Lehman holds the ladder during the Go Fly a Kite festival at Graf Park in Wheaton.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
U.S. Rep Peter Roskam of Wheaton helped kick off the Wheaton Park District's Go Fly a Kite festival at Graf Park.
Daniel White | Staff Photographer
Azzy, a pony from Tower Hill Stables in Hampshire, watches a stablemate give a ride Saturday at a Kentucky Derby Party on S. Spring St. in Elgin in front of Art Area 51 Cafe.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
Charlotte Pisano, 3, rides Scout Saturday at a Kentucky Derby Party on S. Spring St. in Elgin in front of Art Area 51 Cafe. Scout is led by Chelsea Connell from Tower Hill Stables in Hampshire.
John Starks | Staff Photographer
McKenzie Cole of Crystal Lake leads team Sean's Spawn & Friends during the Multiple Sclerosis Walk on Sunday at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg. The walk include the St. Viator High School baseball team supporting team members with parents who have MS.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
The St. Viator High School baseball team walks during the Multiple Sclerosis Walk on Sunday at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg. The team walked in support of players with parents who have MS.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Seam Meehan of Barrington, left, walks with his daughter, Laura, and their friend, Maddie Dardanes, during the Multiple Sclerosis Walk on Sunday at Boomers Stadium in Schaumburg. The walk include the St. Viator High School baseball team supporting team members with parents who have MS.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Chris Derose of the Vernon Hills High School team starts the 4x100 relay during Special Olympics Illinois Northeastern/Area13 at Lake Zurich High School on Sunday. Northeastern/Area 13 is composed of over 1,400 athletes from Lake and McHenry counties.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
William Karsten of the Barrington High School team throws a softball during Special Olympics Illinois Northeastern/Area13 at Lake Zurich High School on Sunday. Northeastern/Area 13 is composed of over 1,400 athletes from Lake and McHenry counties.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
The Jacobs High School relay team McKenzie O'Connor, left, Briana Edwards, Sabrina Veverka and Hannah O'Connor show off their medals during Special Olympics Illinois Northeastern/Area13 at Lake Zurich High School on Sunday. Northeastern/Area 13 is composed of over 1,400 athletes from Lake and McHenry counties.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Tami Kraus of Algonquin, left, watches her 20-month-old granddaughter, Charlotte, eat pancakes with her daughter, Erin, of Carpentersville during the 10th Annual Pancake Breakfast at the Lake Zurich Fire Station on Sunday. The event included all-you-can eat pancakes, music entertainment, a firefighter challenge, antique firetruck rides and more.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Sidney Rodriguez of Wauconda, right, and Ingrid Kern of Long Grove make pancakes with the Community Emergency Response Team during the 10th Annual Pancake Breakfast at the Lake Zurich Fire Station on Sunday. The event included all-you-can eat pancakes, music entertainment, a firefighter challenge, antique firetruck rides and more.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Friends Bradley Blake, left, Austin Frey and Devlin Dover of Lake Zurich ride the Lake Zurich antique firetruck during the 10th Annual Pancake Breakfast at the Lake Zurich Fire Station on Sunday. The event included all-you-can eat pancakes, music entertainment, a firefighter challenge, antique firetruck rides and more.
Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer
Clare Kelly, pushes her disabled rescue dog, Millie, as friend Bridget Kelly pushes her daughter, Cora, 3, in strollers after walking in the A.D.O.P.T. Shelter fundraising walk Sunday May 7, 2017 in Naperville. The friends from Wheaton, who share the same last name, said the dog and toddler have been stroller buddies for years.
for the Daily Herald by Mary Beth Nolan
Terry Carroll of Naperville gets a smooch from her vizsla, Izzy Belle, Sunday after participating in the A.D.O.P.T. Shelter fundraising walk Sunday May 7, 2017 in Naperville. Carroll adopted Izzy Belle from the group that offers assistance to pet owners in crisis or in need of financial help.
for the Daily Herald by Mary Beth Nolan
Bettina Sailer and son Eddie, crack up after a brief attempt at dancing a polka to music performed by the Batavia Community Band on Sunday at the inaugural Batavia Loyalty Day Community Picnic at Batavia VFW Post 1197.
for the Daily Herald by Mary Beth Nolan
The Batavia Community Band performs Sunday at the inaugural Batavia Loyalty Day Community Picnic at Batavia VFW Post 1197. The family-friendly picnic replaces a patriotic parade that started 42 years ago in response to May Day events in communist countries.
for the Daily Herald by Mary Beth Nolan