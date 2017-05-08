Images: Some of the best photos that you may have missed this weekend

Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Past Pastor Pat Geiseman of Elgin, gets a giant hug from Jill Olson of Elgin, Saturday during the 44th Strawberry Festival starts at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, in Elgin. Every food ever made using strawberries, plus a bakery and a Strawberry Patch flea market with one-of-a kind works of art and themed baskets were on site for people to peruse. Crafts, jewelry and book rooms, plus plants for your spring garden were also part of the action. Geiseman was pastor from 1989-1996 at the Elgin church.