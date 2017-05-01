Images: Some of the best photos that you may have missed this weekend

Every weekend, Daily Herald photographers venture out to some of the area's best local events. See some of the very best images from our staff that you may have missed this past weekend.

Gilbert R. Boucher II/gboucher@dailyherald.comThe Average Joe's team celebrates as their teammate sinks a basket during Mustang Olympics on Sunday at Mundelein High School. Teams competed in games like dodgeball, hamster ball relay and knock-out.

Gilbert R. Boucher II/gboucher@dailyherald.comSenior Aaron Woolford of the team Assassin shoots a basket in a game of knockout during Mustang Olympics on Sunday at Mundelein High School. Teams competed in games like dodgeball, hamster ball relay and knock-out.

Gilbert R. Boucher II/gboucher@dailyherald.comTeacher Maggie Sharp tests the inflatable hamster ball during Mustang Olympics on Sunday at Mundelein High School. Teams competed in games like dodgeball, hamster ball relay and knockout.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comThe racers take off from the start Saturday during the 17th Annual Fox Trot 5K/10K Race at the Batavia Riverwalk, Island Avenue and Houston Street.

Brian Hill/bhill@dailyherald.comRadovan Sotak of Batavia takes first place in the 5K Saturday during the 17th Annual Fox Trot 5K/10K Race at the Batavia Riverwalk, Island Avenue and Houston Street.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.com"They Might Be Irish" band members including, from left, Ken Dix, Todd Nuelle and Lorelei McDermott, all of Mount Prospect, perform during the annual Northwest Celtic Fest at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comPerformers from the Rebecca McCarthy School of Dance perform during the annual Northwest Celtic Fest at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comLilah Miller, 6, of Hoffman Estates plays miniature golf with the assistance of her mom, Victoria, during the annual Northwest Celtic Fest at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday.

Joe Lewnard/jlewnard@dailyherald.comBrady Skinner, age nine months, of Oregon, Ill., watches a band perform on stage while being held by his grandfather, Barry Skinner, who lives in Mount Morris and works in Wheaton, during the annual Northwest Celtic Fest at the Sears Centre in Hoffman Estates Saturday.

Gilbert R. Boucher II/gboucher@dailyherald.comRunners start the race during the 9th annual Backbones 5K Run, Walk 'n Roll at Country Gardens Park in Prospect Heights on Sunday. The event supports people who suffer spinal cord injuries and their families.

Gilbert R. Boucher II/gboucher@dailyherald.comYolanta and James Moyer of Prospect Heights walk with Elizabeth, 1, and William, 8, left, walk during the 9th annual Backbones 5K Run, Walk 'n Roll at Country Gardens Park in Prospect Heights on Sunday. The event supports people who suffer spinal cord injuries and their families.

Gilbert R. Boucher II/gboucher@dailyherald.comFounder Reveca Torres of Prospect Heights greets walkers during the 9th annual Backbones 5K Run, Walk 'n Roll at Country Gardens Park in Prospect Heights on Sunday. The event supports people who suffer spinal cord injuries and their families.

Mark Black/mblack@dailyherald.comJason Rudis of Lake in the Hills crosses the finish line as the winner of the 19th annual Run Thru the Hills 5K.

Mark Black/mblack@dailyherald.comDan Murphy carries his son Braydan, 4 on his shoulders for part of the 19th annual Run Thru the Hills Run/Walk, Sunday.

Mark Black/mblack@dailyherald.comParticipants in the 19th annual Run Thru the Hills 5K, 10K, 5K Ruck Run/Walk make their way along the course on a cold rainy morning Sunday.