Crime
updated: 4/27/2017 12:32 PM

Nine charged in Crystal Lake attempted robbery

Lauren Rohr
 
 

Nine people are facing charges in connection with an April 3 stabbing and attempted robbery in Crystal Lake, police said.

Authorities responded about 8 p.m. that night to reports of a stabbing involving several people with injuries near a Taco Bell in the 400 block of Virginia Street.

An investigation determined the suspects -- six adults and three juveniles -- used baseball bats as weapons when a fight broke out in the 400 block of Berkshire Drive during an attempted robbery, Crystal Lake police said Thursday.

A robbery victim stabbed two 18-year-olds with a knife during the altercation, causing serious but nonlife-threatening injuries to Tyler A. Novak of Lake in the Hills and Thomas S. Madura of Crystal Lake.

The robbery suspects, including three 16-year-old boys, were arrested Wednesday, police said. In addition to Novak and Madura, the other 18-year-olds arrested were: Geoffrey M. Miller of Lake in the Hills; Dylan P. Macari of Huntley; and Crystal Lake residents Brandon D. Rosas and Davon E. Manning.

All nine were charged with vehicular invasion, aggravated robbery, attempted aggravated robbery, mob action, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and two counts of aggravated battery in a public place.

The three juveniles were taken to the Kane County Juvenile Justice Center, where they will remain until a court hearing.

The adults were being held on $75,000 or $80,000 bond at the McHenry County jail, authorities said. Miller, Macari and Novak have posted bail and were released.

The next court date for the adults is May 10.

