5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

hello

Welcome spring with a colorful fest in Naperville, catch a classic musical in Oakbrook Terrace or lighten up with a comedy show in Waukegan. Here are five ideas for the weekend ahead; for others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

'Shen Yun' at Paramount Theatre

Catch a performance of the 2018 tour of "Shen Yun," featuring Chinese music and dance, at the Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena Blvd., Aurora. $80-$200. (630) 896-6666 or paramountaurora.com. 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 6; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 7; and 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday, April 8.

'South Pacific' at Drury Lane Theatre

Musical romance: Set course for "South Pacific," the 1949 Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein musical about a nurse during World War II who falls for a wealthy plantation owner. It's at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. $42-$62. (630) 530-0111 or drurylanetheatre.com. 8 p.m. Friday, April 6; 5 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, April 7; and 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday, April 8.

'I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change' at Steel Beam Theatre

Relationship revue: Check out Steel Beam Theatre's "I Love You, You're Perfect, Now Change," which examines romance in all its incarnations. Bernie Weiler directs the tuner by Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Roberts at 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. $22-$28. (630) 587-8521 or steelbeamtheatre.com. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, April 6-7; and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 8.

Festival of Colors

Blasts of color: Welcome spring with the Simply Vedic Cultural Society's Indian celebration of Holi -- The Festival of Colors. Toss natural dyed flour on Saturday at the Riverwalk's Grand Pavilion, 500 W. Jackson Ave., Naperville. No admission charge; $2 for color bags (outside colors prohibited). (630) 355-5468 or thefestivalofcolors.org. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 7.

Comedian Maria Bamford at Genesee Theatre

Just for laughs: Enjoy standup from comedian Maria Bamford, a stalwart of many standup specials on Netflix and Comedy Central, Saturday at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $32.50-$42.50. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, April 7.