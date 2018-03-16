5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

St. Patrick's Day parades and parties will keep celebrants busy Saturday, but there are other options as well. Here are five things to do this weekend in the suburbs. For others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

Barrington Celtic Fest

Celebrate St. Paddy's Day with the 8th Annual Barrington Celtic Fest at McGonigal's Pub and on Park Avenue Friday and Saturday. The heated tent at the pub, 105 S. Cook St., Barrington, will be home to music, merchants, entertainment, Irish food and beverages. Admission is free; 21 and older after 8 p.m. (847) 277-7400 or mcgonigalspub.com/events/celticfest.html. 10 a.m. to midnight Friday, March 16, and 9:30 a.m. to midnight Saturday, March 17.

Chicagoland Family Pet Expo

Fur real: Head to the 26th annual Chicagoland Family Pet Expo, featuring more than 200 exhibitors with pet-related products and services this weekend at Arlington International Racecourse, 2200 W. Euclid Ave., Arlington Heights. $10; $5 kids ages 3 to 12. (847) 385-7500 or petchicago.com. 1 to 9 p.m. Friday, March 16; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 17; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 18.

'Spinning Into Butter'

See Janus Theatre's revival of Rebecca Gilman's play "Spinning Into Butter," about the fallout from a racially tinged incident at a small Vermont college. It's at the Elgin Art Showcase, 164 Division St., Elgin. $18. janusplays.com. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, March 16-17, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 18.

St. Patrick's Day parades

Take in a St. Patrick's Day parade Saturday -- and you have your choice. The 8th Annual Palatine Paints the Town Green is first and features a parade of 50 entries at 11 a.m. The parade travels west on Wood Street then north on Smith Street in Palatine. Free. (847) 942-4436 or stpatspalatine.com. Lake Villa's Annual St. Patrick's Day Parade steps off at noon Saturday, with the assembly point at Palombi School, 133 McKinley Ave., Lake Villa. The parade travels from McKinley north to Burnett Avenue, to Sherwood Avenue, to Grand Avenue, to Cedar Avenue, ending on Railroad Avenue by the Lake Villa VFW. Free. (847) 356-6100 or lake-villa.org. Palatine activities begin at 10 a.m. and parade starts at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 17. Lake Villa's parade is at noon Saturday, March 17.

Frankie Avalon at Arcada Theatre

Catch a concert by former teen pop idol Frankie Avalon, famed for his 1950s beach movies and the blockbuster musical film "Grease," in concert on Sunday at the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles. $49-$89. (630) 962-7000 or arcadalive.com. 3 p.m. Sunday, March 18.