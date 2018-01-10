5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

Jim Belushi and the Chicago Board of Comedy perform Saturday at the Genesee Theatre.

Embrace winter at the Volo Bog, or keep warm at a comedy show in Waukegan, a dinosaur attraction in Rosemont, a new museum exhibit in Elmhurst or a play in St. Charles.

Here are five things to do this weekend in the suburbs. For others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

Dinosaurs at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center

Take the kids or grandkids to see animatronic creatures with "Dinosaur Time Trek: Shark Edition," a walk-through family exhibit this weekend at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $19 kids and adults; $14 seniors. (847) 692-2220 or discoverthedinosaurs.com. 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday to Monday, Jan. 13-15.

'Freedom: A History of Us' at Elmhurst History Museum

View letters by activists Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony, plus many other historical documents and prints, in "Freedom: A History of US." The traveling exhibit opens this weekend at the Elmhurst History Museum, 120 E. Park Ave., Elmhurst. Free. elmhursthistory.org. 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, and Sunday, Jan. 14; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13.

'Dry Powder' at Steel Beam Theatre

Catch the Chicago-area premiere of Sarah Burgess' dramedy "Dry Powder" at Steel Beam Theatre, 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. It centers on efforts by senior employees at a private equity firm to counter a public relations disaster. $22-$28. (630) 587-8521 or steelbeamtheatre.org. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 12-13; 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14.

Jim Belushi at Genesee Theatre

Laugh along to Wheaton's Jim Belushi and the Chicago Board of Comedy at an improvisation-filled show Saturday at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $32.50-$55. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13.

Volo Bog's Winterfest

- Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer, 2016 Winterfest at the Volo Bog State Natural Area features tours and more.

Get some fresh air at Volo Bog's Winterfest, featuring tours, crafts, a photo contest and a singer-songwriter tribute concert by Will Kruger. The event takes place at the Volo Bog State Natural Area, 28478 W. Brandenburg Road, Ingleside. Free, but donations are appreciated. (815) 344-1294 or friendsofvolobog.org. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14.