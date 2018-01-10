5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

Embrace winter at the Volo Bog, or keep warm at a comedy show in Waukegan, a dinosaur attraction in Rosemont, a new museum exhibit in Elmhurst or a play in St. Charles.
Here are five things to do this weekend in the suburbs. For others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.
Dinosaurs at Donald E. Stephens Convention Center
Take the kids or grandkids to see animatronic creatures with "Dinosaur Time Trek: Shark Edition," a walk-through family exhibit this weekend at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $19 kids and adults; $14 seniors. (847) 692-2220 or discoverthedinosaurs.com. 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12; 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday to Monday, Jan. 13-15.
'Freedom: A History of Us' at Elmhurst History Museum
View letters by activists Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony, plus many other historical documents and prints, in "Freedom: A History of US." The traveling exhibit opens this weekend at the Elmhurst History Museum, 120 E. Park Ave., Elmhurst. Free. elmhursthistory.org. 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 12, and Sunday, Jan. 14; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13.
'Dry Powder' at Steel Beam Theatre
Catch the Chicago-area premiere of Sarah Burgess' dramedy "Dry Powder" at Steel Beam Theatre, 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. It centers on efforts by senior employees at a private equity firm to counter a public relations disaster. $22-$28. (630) 587-8521 or steelbeamtheatre.org. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Jan. 12-13; 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14.
Jim Belushi at Genesee Theatre
Laugh along to Wheaton's Jim Belushi and the Chicago Board of Comedy at an improvisation-filled show Saturday at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. $32.50-$55. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13.
Volo Bog's Winterfest
Get some fresh air at Volo Bog's Winterfest, featuring tours, crafts, a photo contest and a singer-songwriter tribute concert by Will Kruger. The event takes place at the Volo Bog State Natural Area, 28478 W. Brandenburg Road, Ingleside. Free, but donations are appreciated. (815) 344-1294 or friendsofvolobog.org. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14.