5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

hello

Comedian Eliot Chang will perform this weekend at Zanies in St. Charles. Courtesy of Brad Barket/PictureGroup

Need a laugh? With comedians in St. Charles and Schaumburg and a comedy show in Arlington Heights, that won't be a problem this weekend in the suburbs.

Here are five things to do. For others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

Eliot Chang at Zanies

Catch comedian Eliot Chang, a regular on "Chelsea Lately" and a part of multiple Comedy Central specials, in a run of standup shows this weekend at Zanies at Pheasant Run Resort, 4051 E. Main St., St. Charles. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (630) 524-0001 or zanies.com. 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5; 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6.

Jeremy Hotz at Improv Comedy Showcase

Experience humor from our North American neighbor when Canadian comedian Jeremy Hotz returns for standup performances at the Improv Comedy Showcase, 5 Woodfield Road, Schaumburg. $22 plus a two-item purchase. (847) 240-2001 or chicago.improv.com. 8 and 10:15 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5; 7 and 9:15 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6.

Bella Hristova with Elgin Symphony Orchestra

Enjoy the music of violinist Bella Hristova as the guest soloist for Elgin Symphony Orchestra concerts titled "Hungarian Rhapsody" this weekend at two locations: first at the Prairie Center for the Arts, 201 Schaumburg Court, Schaumburg; $30-$45; $10 students. Then at Hemmens Cultural Center, 45 Symphony Way, Elgin. $30-$65; $10 students. (847) 888-4000 or elginsymphony.org. 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5, in Schaumburg; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6, and 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, in Elgin.

Elvis Presley car at Volo Auto Museum

See Elvis Presley's 1974 Cadillac at a special celebration Saturday at the Volo Auto Museum. - Courtesy of the Volo Auto Museum

Mark the King of Rock's birthday (two days early) with a special Elvis Presley Celebration featuring a display of his 1974 Cadillac with an appearance by impersonator Travis Morris on Saturday at the Volo Auto Museum, 27582 Volo Village Road, Volo. $15; $9 kids ages 5 to 12. (815) 385-3644 or volocars.com. Noon to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6.

'Baby Boomer Show' at Metropolis

Laugh along when the Metropolis Performing Arts Centre presents "The Baby Boomer Show" featuring comedians Jan McInnis and Kent Rader. They tackle issues ranging from kids to careers in a show billed as "clean, stand-up comedy for people born before seat belts." It's at 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. $30, $35. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6.