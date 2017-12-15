5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

Holiday lights, winter fests and seasonal entertainment reign this weekend in the suburbs. Here are five ideas. For others, go to dailyherald.com/calendar.

ROZ Winter Fest

Take the kids or grandkids to ROZ Winter Fest at Randall Oaks Zoo, 1180 N. Randall Road, West Dundee. The event features holiday lights, decorations, a bonfire, cookie decorating and more. Santa visits from noon to 5 p.m.; hayrides from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Live reindeer will be available on Sunday. All activities are included with zoo admission ($3.25 for residents, $4 for nonresidents, free for kids younger than 2) except hayrides, which cost $2. dtpd.org. Noon to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Dec. 15-17.

Holiday lights at Mooseheart

Enjoy about 80 holiday light displays on a 1.8-mile route along the Mooseheart campus, off Route 31, south of Batavia. The eighth annual event includes Santa visits from 5 to 8:30 p.m. this weekend at the field house. Admission (cash only) is $10 for cars. Hot cocoa, cookies, crafts and more are free. Proceeds benefit Mooseheart Child City and School. (630) 906-3601 or mooseheart.org. 5 to 9 p.m. daily through Dec. 31.

'A Christmas Carol' at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre

A Christmas Classic: Relive the night Scrooge reexamined his miserly ways at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre's "A Christmas Carol," 111 W. Campbell St., Arlington Heights. (847) 577-2121 or metropolisarts.com. $15-$30. 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15; 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16; 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17.

'The Nutcracker' at McAninch Arts Center

Catch another Christmas tradition as the von Heidecke Chicago Festival Ballet teams up with the New Philharmonic for the annual run of "The Nutcracker" this weekend at College of DuPage's McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn. $44; $34 kids. (630) 942-4000 or atthemac.org. 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16; 1 and 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 17.

98 Degrees at Genesee Theatre

Rock back to the '90s with the hits of 98 Degrees as Nick and Drew Lachey, Jeff Timmons and Justin Jeffre heat up the holidays at the Genesee Theatre, 203 N. Genesee St., Waukegan. Tickets start at $40. (847) 263-6300 or geneseetheatre.com. 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16.