5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

Fans go all out for Wizard World Comic Con Chicago this weekend in Rosemont. Courtesy of Wizard World

From Wizard World in Rosemont to the Naperville Wine Festival to Venetian Night, it's another busy weekend in the suburbs. Here are five ways to make the most of it. For other ideas, see dailyherald.com/calendar.

Fan-tastic fun

Meet up with celebrities like John Cusack, former Aurora resident John Barrowman, Colbie Smulders, Michael Rooker, Lou Ferrigno and many more at Wizard World Comic Con Chicago at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $60 Friday, $70 Saturday and $60 Sunday. (847) 825-4404 or wizardworld.com/comiccon/chicago. Noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27.

Fruit of the vine

Sample from more than 300 wines from around the world, plus enjoy wine seminars, cooking demonstrations, music and more at the Naperville Wine Festival at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Adult wine-tasting ticket is $35 in advance, $45 at the door. Under 21 admitted free with a paid adult. napervillewinefestival.com. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25-26.

The Color Aloft Balloon Festival returns to Grayslake's Central Park Saturday. - Daily Herald File Photo

Marvel at all the competing balloons in the sky at the fifth annual Grayslake Color Aloft Balloon Festival at Central Park, 250 Library Lane, Grayslake. Free. (847) 223-6688 or grayslakechamber.com. 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

Jerry Lewis tribute

In honor of Jerry Lewis, who died Sunday, the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles, will be showing the "Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis Colgate Comedy Hour" (7 p.m. today, 3 p.m. Sunday) and "The Nutty Professor" (8 p.m. today, 4 p.m. Sunday). Tickets for the double-bill cost $6; free for kids 12 and younger. (630) 962-7000 or oshows.com. 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27.

Venetian Night

The rescheduled Venetian Night sets sail on the Fox River Saturday. The parade starts at 7:30 p.m. from Pistakee Lake in front of Famous Freddie's Roadhouse, 510 S. Park Ave., and proceeds to Dockers Restaurant & Lounge, 33 W. Grand Ave. Enjoy fireworks at 9:30 p.m. over Pistakee Lake. Don't miss the DJ entertainment, dancing in the street, and food and beverage vendors. (847) 587-2253. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.