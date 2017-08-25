Breaking News Bar
 
Entertainment
updated: 8/25/2017 1:25 PM

5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Fans go all out for Wizard World Comic Con Chicago this weekend in Rosemont.

    Fans go all out for Wizard World Comic Con Chicago this weekend in Rosemont.
    Courtesy of Wizard World

  • Meet John Cusack during this weekend's Wizard World Comic Con Chicago in Rosemont.

    Meet John Cusack during this weekend's Wizard World Comic Con Chicago in Rosemont.
    Courtesy of Wizard World

 

From Wizard World in Rosemont to the Naperville Wine Festival to Venetian Night, it's another busy weekend in the suburbs. Here are five ways to make the most of it. For other ideas, see dailyherald.com/calendar.

Fan-tastic fun

Meet up with celebrities like John Cusack, former Aurora resident John Barrowman, Colbie Smulders, Michael Rooker, Lou Ferrigno and many more at Wizard World Comic Con Chicago at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center, 5555 N. River Road, Rosemont. $60 Friday, $70 Saturday and $60 Sunday. (847) 825-4404 or wizardworld.com/comiccon/chicago. Noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27.

Fruit of the vine

Sample from more than 300 wines from around the world, plus enjoy wine seminars, cooking demonstrations, music and more at the Naperville Wine Festival at Naper Settlement, 523 S. Webster St., Naperville. Adult wine-tasting ticket is $35 in advance, $45 at the door. Under 21 admitted free with a paid adult. napervillewinefestival.com. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25-26.

The Color Aloft Balloon Festival returns to Grayslake's Central Park Saturday.
The Color Aloft Balloon Festival returns to Grayslake's Central Park Saturday. - Daily Herald File Photo
Hot air

Marvel at all the competing balloons in the sky at the fifth annual Grayslake Color Aloft Balloon Festival at Central Park, 250 Library Lane, Grayslake. Free. (847) 223-6688 or grayslakechamber.com. 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

Jerry Lewis tribute

In honor of Jerry Lewis, who died Sunday, the Arcada Theatre, 105 E. Main St., St. Charles, will be showing the "Dean Martin and Jerry Lewis Colgate Comedy Hour" (7 p.m. today, 3 p.m. Sunday) and "The Nutty Professor" (8 p.m. today, 4 p.m. Sunday). Tickets for the double-bill cost $6; free for kids 12 and younger. (630) 962-7000 or oshows.com. 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27.

Venetian Night

The rescheduled Venetian Night sets sail on the Fox River Saturday. The parade starts at 7:30 p.m. from Pistakee Lake in front of Famous Freddie's Roadhouse, 510 S. Park Ave., and proceeds to Dockers Restaurant & Lounge, 33 W. Grand Ave. Enjoy fireworks at 9:30 p.m. over Pistakee Lake. Don't miss the DJ entertainment, dancing in the street, and food and beverage vendors. (847) 587-2253. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account