5 things to do this weekend in the suburbs

The Long Grove Chocolate Festival returns this weekend with plenty of options for chocolate lovers. Photo courtesy of Long Grove Business & Community Partners

A celebration of all things chocolate in Long Grove, a free museum day in Elmhurst and a new outdoor art exhibit in Lisle are among your weekend options in the suburbs. For others, check out dailyherald.com/calendar.

Larger than life: Stroll past Kevin and Jennifer Box's large-scale Japanese paper art-inspired sculptures in the outdoor exhibit "Origami in the Garden" starting this weekend at the Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois Route 53, Lisle. $14; $12 seniors; $9 youth ages 2-17. (630) 968-0074 or mortonarb.org. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Sweet home Long Grove: Celebrate your sweet tooth when the Long Grove Chocolate Festival returns with a special scavenger hunt, music and lots of chocolate this weekend in downtown Long Grove, 308 Old McHenry Road, Long Grove. $5 daily admission; $10 three-day pass; kids ages 12 and under admitted free. (847) 634-0888 or longgrove.org/festivals/chocolate-fest-2017. 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, May 19; 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 20; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, May 21.

Chekhov re-imagined: See "Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike." Christopher Durang's farcical homage to Anton Chekhov's masterworks, at Steel Beam Theatre, 111 W. Main St., St. Charles. The play is about middle-aged siblings reflecting on missed opportunities and unrealized ambitions. $23-$28. (630) 587-8521 or steelbeamtheatre.com. 8 p.m. Friday, May 19; 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20; 3 p.m. Sunday, May 21.

Elmhurst on exhibit: Head to Elmhurst for a celebration of the town's museums -- the Elmhurst Art Museum, the Elmhurst History Museum and the Lizzadro Museum of Lapidary Art -- along with its Wilder Park Conservatory, during the 21st Annual Museum Day. All three museums and the conservatory will offer free admission and family-friendly activities. A trolley will transport visitors between venues. elmhursthistory.org. 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 21.

Musical 'Melancholy': Catch clarinetist John Bruce Yeh of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra when he performs as the guest soloist with the Lake Forest Symphony. The concert features James Stephenson's Clarinet Concert titled "Liquid Melancholy," plus works by Bach and Bruckner this weekend at College of Lake County's Lumber Center for the Performing Arts, 19351 W. Washington St., Grayslake. $35-$59; $30-$59 seniors; $15 students under ages 25. (847) 543-2300 or lakeforestsymphony.org. 8 p.m. Saturday, May 20; 2 p.m. Sunday, May 21.