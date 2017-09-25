Nothing Bundt Cakes opening in Geneva and Algonquin

A sweet new business whose name basically describes the goodness you will find inside is open now along the Randall Road corridor.

Nothing Bundt Cakes opened last week on the west side of Randall Road in Geneva. The bakery is inside of the Geneva Commons Shopping Center at 1086 Commons Drive, next to Crate and Barrel.

Inside you'll find Bundt cakes in all different sizes and flavors. Each day there are 10 different flavors of the cakes on hand in the store, and four different sizes.

They come in tiny size full Bundt cakes for individuals, and go up to large size budget cakes to feed a hungry group for special occasions. The cakes come in confetti, chocolate chocolate chip, red velvet, marble, pecan praline, classic vanilla, cinnamon swirl, white, carrot and lemon flavors. They are then drizzled in frosting.

"We describe this business as the best cake you will ever put in your mouth," said Jill Beard, Nothing Bundt Cakes Geneva store manager.

Todd and Ashley Davies of Aurora own the bakery. Nothing Bundt Cakes is a franchise, and this is the Davies' fourth one, with their other locations in Wheaton, Elmhurst and Darien. There are other Nothing Bundt Cakes locations around the Chicago area owned by others. There also are several other locations through the Midwest.

One location will be opening soon to the north along the Randall Road corridor in Algonquin. It is slated to open at 2535 County Line Road.

The Davies selected the Randall Road corridor, and Geneva in particular, for their fourth Nothing Bundt Cakes locations because they have been in love with the area for many years, Beard said.

Their four children grew up playing soccer tournaments in the area, and they thought this would be the perfect location for their next franchise, she said.

"They fell in love with the Geneva area and the people they met," Beard said.

Beard says they all are excited to share their product, and the fun and great taste that comes along with the cakes, with the community.

"Special occasions are shared with our guests by providing decorated cakes, balloons, retail items and cards," Beard said. "We take orders ahead of time for those planning a special event as well as having items on hand for those walk-in last minute happenings.

"Nothing Bundt Cakes truly enjoys working with our local communities for special events and/or projects," she added. "We also like to help organizations raise money to help their cause."

So far, she said the reception for the business in the community has been positive, and they cannot wait to get more involved and meet customers.

"We have been received so beautifully by the community," Beard said. "It is just heartwarming."

Nothing Bundt Cakes is open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For information, call (630) 402-0311.

• Amy Williams' column covers all the news of business along the Randall Road corridor from Batavia to Crystal Lake. Contact her at randallbiz@comcast.net or (847) 894-5036.