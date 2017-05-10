Vista Health System CEO is out

Barbara Martin suddenly left her position as CEO of Vista Health System after holding the leadership role for 14 years.

Hospital officials would not say why Martin left the top position of the Waukegan-based two-hospital system. "Barbara Martin is no longer with Vista Health system as of May 9th," said Deanna Stich, interim director of marketing.

Stich said she could not comment on Martin's replacement and would not reveal other details about the departure of the longtime CEO.

Martin began her career began as a registered nurse before steadily rising through a series of leadership roles at a number of hospitals, primarily in the Chicago area.

In 2003, she joined Vista Health Services -- the predecessor to Vista Health System -- to serve as chief operating officer for two years before being promoted to president and chief executive officer. She played a critical role in leading the acquisition of Vista Health Services by Community Health System, at which time she was named as president and chief executive officer for the new Vista Health System.

Martin holds a Bachelor of Science in nursing and an MBA, both from Lewis University. She is a fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives and is served on the Illinois Hospital Association board of directors.