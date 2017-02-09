Breaking News Bar
 
DuPage County
updated: 2/9/2017 11:05 AM

Lone suspect in Glendale Heights slaying dies

Justin Kmitch
 
 

The husband suspected of shooting and killing his 49-year-old wife on Jan. 17 inside their Glendale Heights townhouse has died.

DuPage County coroner's officials said 48-year-old Darko Radonjic died at 4 a.m. Jan. 31 at Adventist GlenOaks Hospital, also in Glendale Heights.

The cause of his death is still under investigation as officials await toxicology results.

He was the lone suspect in the slaying.

Officials said Radonjic, who was found in the house with his dead wife, Tina Stevanovic, did not have any gunshot wounds.

Police said they responded to a 911 call about 11:45 a.m. to the couple's townhouse on Harbor Court. The initial call indicated two people were dead.

Stevanovic was shot several times and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Police found Radonjic unconscious but alive and took him directly to the hospital. He was never released to police custody and was never charged.

Deputy Police Chief Brandon Oliver said Thursday the investigation is ongoing, because evidence was sent to a crime lab, but police are not looking for any other suspects.

