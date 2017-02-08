Judge: No consolidation question for voters in Lisle, Naperville, Warrenville, Woodridge

hello

A proposed referendum question asking voters if they want to merge Lisle, Warrenville and Woodridge into Naperville will not appear on the April 4 ballot, a DuPage County judge ruled Wednesday.

Judge Paul M. Fullerton granted motions to dismiss the question filed by mayors of the three smaller communities, who have said they oppose the idea of annexing their towns into their larger neighbor.

The question will not come before Warrenville and Woodridge voters because originators of the idea -- who have not come forward publicly -- failed to gather enough signatures.

In Warrenville, 177 signatures are required to meet the threshold of 10 percent of the voters in the previous municipal election, but only 81 signatures were filed. In Woodridge, 235 signatures are necessary for ballot placement and 50 were filed.

"The numbers are not even close," Fullerton said.

Attorney Andrew Finko, who represented the unnamed originators of the petition Wednesday in court on behalf of Chicago attorney Frank Avila, said his client intended to supplement the signatures with additional names to meet the minimum requirements. Finko said he did not have any more signatures available to present Wednesday.

"This is ridiculous in my view," Fullerton said. "It's not in good faith."

In Lisle, Fullerton said petitioners filed 187 signatures -- five more than the required 182.

But the question also will not appear for voters there because Fullerton ruled that petitioners failed to follow proper procedure.

Keri-Lyn Krafthefer, an attorney representing Lisle Mayor Joe Broda, said procedure requires anyone filing signatures for a ballot question to notify the court within 14 days of the filing so a hearing can be scheduled to consider any objections. Because that didn't happen, the question could not be placed on the ballot, she said.

Mayors have said combining the four communities would have been costly and complicated, likely affecting other units of government and the way services are delivered.

Avila previously said petitioners brought the idea forward as a way to decrease property taxes in Lisle, Warrenville and Woodridge.