updated: 2/3/2017 10:38 PM

Suburban teams advance at IHSA cheerleading competition

  • Grayslake North High School performs during the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading preliminary round Friday at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Buffalo Grove High School performs during the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading preliminary round Friday at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Jacobs High School performs during the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading preliminary round Friday at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

  • Glenbard North High School performs during the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading preliminary round Friday at the U.S. Cellular Coliseum in Bloomington.

    Daniel White | Staff Photographer

 
Daily Herald Report

High school cheerleading teams from Mount Prospect, Naperville, Buffalo Grove, Hoffman Estates, Lincolnshire, Lake Zurich, South Elgin, Crystal Lake, Grayslake, Antioch and St. Charles were among the advancing Friday in the preliminary round of the IHSA Cheer State Final. Ten teams in four categories moved on and will perform in Saturday's final rounds.

In the Large Team category, the winners included Prospect in Mount Prospect, Neuqua Valley in Naperville, Lake Zurich and St. Charles East.

In the Coed Team category, the winners included Conant in Hoffman Estates, Buffalo Grove, Hoffman Estates, Stevenson in Lincolnshire, York in Elmhurst and South Elgin.

In the Medium Team category, winners included Crystal Lake Central, Grayslake North, Antioch and Grayslake Central.

And in the Small Team category, winners included Timothy Christian in Elmhurst.

