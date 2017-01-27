Death threats force judge in Facebook torture case to ban courtroom sketches

Brittany Covington, 18, of Chicago; (clockwise from upper left) Tesfaye Cooper, 18, of Chicago; Jordan Hill, 18, of Carpentersville; and Tanishia Covington, 24, of Chicago, face charges of aggravated kidnapping, hate crime, aggravated unlawful restraint and aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Chicago Police Department

Reported threats against defendants accused of kidnapping and torturing a Crystal Lake teenager have been so strong a Cook County judge today ordered that courtroom sketch artists will be forbidden from drawing their faces or the faces of their attorneys.

Defense attorneys in the case involving acts that were streamed live on Facebook earlier this month said death threats have been issued to the four defendants and anyone who supports them, presumably including their defense team.

The ruling came as Cook County prosecutors announced indictments against the four people charged in the attacks.

Brittany Covington, 18, her sister Tanishia Covington, 24; Tesfaye Cooper, 18, and Jordan Hill, 18, face charges of aggravated kidnapping, unlawful restraint, aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and a hate crime for the attack on the 18-year-old, who prosecutors say suffers from schizophrenia and attention deficit disorder.

Cooper and the Covingtons also are charged with residential burglary. Hill also is charged with robbery and possession of a stolen motor vehicle.

An arraignment date was set for Feb. 10.

The defendants have been held without bail in Cook County jail since their arrest Jan. 3. Attorneys indicated today that at some point in the future they may seek bond for their clients.

If convicted of the most serious charges, the defendants face up to 30 years in prison.

On New Year's Eve afternoon at a McDonald's located at Schaumburg and Barrington roads in Schaumburg, the teen met with Hill, according to authorities. The teen called his parents later asking to spend the night at a friend's home. They consented and the teen made a similar request Jan. 1, prosecutors said.

By Jan. 2, the teen stopped communicating with his family. His concerned mother contacted Hill through Facebook and later filed a missing-person report with the Streamwood police.

What began as a couple of friends hanging out soon spiraled out of control, according to the account prosecutors offered during the defendants' bond hearings three weeks ago.