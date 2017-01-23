Dawn Patrol: Ground stop delays United flights; ice fishermen rescued in Antioch

United flights temporarily grounded because of IT issue

More than 200 domestic United Airlines flights were affected by a temporary ground stop issued yesterday evening. The airline requested all domestic mainline flights be grounded about 5:30 p.m. because of an "IT issue," company spokeswoman Maddie King said. The issue was resolved and flights were resuming by 8 p.m., but she said travelers "may experience additional delays." Full story.

Two ice fishermen rescued from Antioch lake

Two men ice fishing on Channel Lake in Antioch were rescued yesterday afternoon after falling through the ice, officials said. Both were taken to area hospitals with nonlife-threatening injuries. Authorities are warning the ice on lakes and other bodies of water may be dangerously thin because of recent above-freezing temperatures. Full story.

New operator reopening Mount Prospect banquet hall closed three years

Mount Prospect trustees have approved a liquor license to reopen a banquet hall at 1700 S. Elmhurst Road that closed in November 2014. The proposed Victoria in the Park is expected to be 22,000 square feet and will seat up to 400 guests. Full story.

Rosemont show celebrates the great outdoors

A snake was one of many creatures on display yesterday at the Chicago Herpetological Society booth during the Chicago Outdoor Sports Show in Rosemont. More than 15,000 outdoor enthusiasts were expected to attend the four-day show that included 150 exhibitors and activities. Full story.

Weather

Cloudy and 38 degrees this morning. Temperatures will reach a high of 43 degrees this afternoon, before falling to 34 degrees overnight. Full story.

Traffic

Ongoing major reconstruction is scheduled to reduce Irving Park Road in Bensenville to one lane in each direction between Church Road and O'Hare South Access Road until Fall. Full traffic.

Toews, Blackhawks get past Canucks 4-2

Jonathan Toews scored with 1:18 remaining, then fed Marian Hossa for an empty-net goal with 23 seconds left and the Blackhawks beat Vancouver 4-2 at the United Center last night. Corey Crawford recorded his 200th career victory by making 25 saves and the Hawks improved to 30-14-5 overall and 18-5-4 at home. Read beat writer John Dietz's full take here.

Falcons, Patriots advance to Super Bowl

Matt Ryan threw for 392 yards and four touchdowns in another MVP-worthy showing, leading the Atlanta Falcons to a 44-21 blowout of the storied Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game yesterday. Later in the AFC Championship Game, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady threw for a franchise playoff-best 384 yards and three touchdowns in 36-17 rout of the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Falcons, a team that has never won an NFL championship, and the Patriots now advance to Super Bowl 51, which takes place Feb. 5 in Houston.