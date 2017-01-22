Two ice fishermen rescued from Antioch lake

hello

Two men were rescued Sunday afternoon after falling through the ice on an Antioch lake, officials said.

The men, who were ice fishing on Channel Lake, were walking roughly 100 yards from shore when they fell through the thin ice about 3:10 p.m., according to a news release from the Lake County sheriff's office.

Authorities were called to the scene about 3:30 p.m., at which point one of the men had pulled himself out of the water and onto the ice, said Deputy Chief Chris Lienhardt of the Antioch Fire Department. Crews brought him safely to shore.

The other man, who had been in the water about 30 minutes, was pulled out by rescue crews and rushed by airboat to an awaiting ambulance, officials said.

One man was taken to St. Catherine's Hospital in Wisconsin, and the other was taken to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, sheriff's officials said. Both sustained nonlife-threatening injuries.

Because of the unusually warm, above-freezing temperatures throughout the suburbs over the last several days, authorities warn the ice on lakes and other bodies of water may be dangerously thin.

"I can't stress enough that the ice is not safe," Lienhardt said.