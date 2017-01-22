Breaking News Bar
 
United flights briefly grounded because of IT issue

Daily Herald report

A ground stop issued Sunday evening for domestic United Airlines flights nationwide has been lifted.

The airline had requested all domestic mainline flights be grounded because of an "IT issue," United spokeswoman Maddie King said. International flights and those headed to Hawaii and Alaska were not affected, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

The airline tweeted just after 8 p.m. saying the ground stop is no longer in effect. "We're working to get flights on their way," the tweet says. "We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers."

