Rosemont show celebrates the great outdoors

hello

A snake wrapped itself about the neck of five-year-old Maddie Houlihan on Sunday as the Lake Forest girl laughed and showed her friends one of the creatures on display at the Chicago Herpetological Society booth during The Chicago Outdoor Sports Show in Rosemont.

"It's a family-friendly event full of tackle, hunting, travel, boats, canoes, kayaks, RV's, family attractions like the Lumberjack Show and trout pond," show producer Rick Rosalina said of the annual event hosted by the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. "People want to learn about the outdoors and what's new and the future for kids. They come out to learn the latest techniques on fishing, boating and hunting or they come to book a trip."

More than 15,000 outdoor enthusiasts were expected to attend the four-day show that included 150 exhibitors and activities like bass fishing with Fishing Hall of Famer Spence Petros, The Great Alaskan Lumberjack Show and the Exotic Wildlife Sanctuary.

"This is actually our first time here. We just wanted to come and see what they had to show," Wadsworth resident Michael Mathis said as he helped his children, Quinlan, Kinsely, Spencer and Brooklyn, fish for trout. "So far, we shot the bow and arrow and now we are trying to fish in the trout pond. It would be nice if we could catch a fish."

Visitors also had a chance to see the latest fishing boats and equipment, explore and ask questions about fishing and hunting equipment from vendors, and book adventure tours.