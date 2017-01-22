Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 1/22/2017 4:20 PM

Rosemont show celebrates the great outdoors

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • Five-year-old Maddie Houlihan of Lake Forest holds a corn/king snake from the Chicago Herpetological Society during the Chicago Outdoor Sports Show on Sunday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. The show featured fishing, boating, and hunting vendors and exhibitors, outdoor camping and hiking vendors, wildlife exhibits, and fishing demonstrations.

      Five-year-old Maddie Houlihan of Lake Forest holds a corn/king snake from the Chicago Herpetological Society during the Chicago Outdoor Sports Show on Sunday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. The show featured fishing, boating, and hunting vendors and exhibitors, outdoor camping and hiking vendors, wildlife exhibits, and fishing demonstrations.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • David Felice of Mount Prospect holds an Eastern screech owl at the Wings and Talons booth during the Chicago Outdoor Sports Show on Sunday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. The show featured fishing, boating, and hunting vendors and exhibitors, outdoor camping and hiking vendors, wildlife exhibits, and fishing demonstrations.

      David Felice of Mount Prospect holds an Eastern screech owl at the Wings and Talons booth during the Chicago Outdoor Sports Show on Sunday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. The show featured fishing, boating, and hunting vendors and exhibitors, outdoor camping and hiking vendors, wildlife exhibits, and fishing demonstrations.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

  • Jake Kavaliunas, 8, of Mokena shoots an arrow at the Bowfishing Association of Illinois booth during the Chicago Outdoor Sports Show on Sunday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. The show featured fishing, boating, and hunting vendors and exhibitors, outdoor camping and hiking vendors, wildlife exhibits, and fishing demonstrations.

      Jake Kavaliunas, 8, of Mokena shoots an arrow at the Bowfishing Association of Illinois booth during the Chicago Outdoor Sports Show on Sunday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. The show featured fishing, boating, and hunting vendors and exhibitors, outdoor camping and hiking vendors, wildlife exhibits, and fishing demonstrations.
    Gilbert R. Boucher II | Staff Photographer

 
By Gilbert R. Boucher II
gboucher@dailyherald.com

A snake wrapped itself about the neck of five-year-old Maddie Houlihan on Sunday as the Lake Forest girl laughed and showed her friends one of the creatures on display at the Chicago Herpetological Society booth during The Chicago Outdoor Sports Show in Rosemont.

"It's a family-friendly event full of tackle, hunting, travel, boats, canoes, kayaks, RV's, family attractions like the Lumberjack Show and trout pond," show producer Rick Rosalina said of the annual event hosted by the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center. "People want to learn about the outdoors and what's new and the future for kids. They come out to learn the latest techniques on fishing, boating and hunting or they come to book a trip."

More than 15,000 outdoor enthusiasts were expected to attend the four-day show that included 150 exhibitors and activities like bass fishing with Fishing Hall of Famer Spence Petros, The Great Alaskan Lumberjack Show and the Exotic Wildlife Sanctuary.

"This is actually our first time here. We just wanted to come and see what they had to show," Wadsworth resident Michael Mathis said as he helped his children, Quinlan, Kinsely, Spencer and Brooklyn, fish for trout. "So far, we shot the bow and arrow and now we are trying to fish in the trout pond. It would be nice if we could catch a fish."

Visitors also had a chance to see the latest fishing boats and equipment, explore and ask questions about fishing and hunting equipment from vendors, and book adventure tours.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account