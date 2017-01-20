Three plead guilty to 2015 Wheeling armed robbery

Two 19-year-old men and a 20-year-old woman pleaded guilty Friday to a 2015 Wheeling armed robbery authorities described as a drug deal gone bad.

The trio pleaded guilty to armed robbery in exchange for sentences ranging from six to 12 years.

Antonio Collins, of Carol Stream, was sentenced to 12 years in prison. He received credit for 711 days in custody.

Charles Henderson, of Palatine, was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He received credit for 619 days in custody.

Jasmine Garcia, 20, of Schaumburg, was sentenced to six years in prison. She received credit for two days in custody.

According to police, the defendants, along with two minors remanded to juvenile court, arranged to purchase marijuana on Feb. 10, 2015, but really intended to rob the seller. The defendants met the seller on the 400 block of McHenry Road, pointed a handgun and announced the robbery, police said.

Gunfire was exchanged, and police said one man was struck in the chest. The injuries were not life-threatening.

The defendants must complete 85 percent of their sentences before they are eligible for parole.