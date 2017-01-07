DuPage mayors go to court to stop merger talks

Three DuPage County mayors filed objections Monday in DuPage circuit court to try to prevent referendum questions from appearing on the April 4 ballot that would ask voters if their communities should merge with Naperville.

The mayors of Lisle, Warrenville and Woodridge said they filed the objections on the grounds that the petitions seeking the referendum questions don't contain enough signatures and that many of the signatures they do contain don't match addresses in their communities.

Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico said his community did not file an objection because none of the signatures were collected in his city.

But Lisle Mayor Joe Broda, Warrenville Mayor Dave Brummel and Woodridge Mayor Gina Cunningham-Picek said they're all working together against what they termed an unidentified threat against the independence of their communities.

"This petition has a lot of our residents up in arms," Broda said during a morning press briefing. "How can the laws let this happen?"

The petitions filed on Jan. 3 seek to place referendum questions on the April 4 ballot to ask voters a basic yes-or-no question. In Lisle, for example, it would ask, "Shall the Village of Lisle be annexed into the City of Naperville."

But mayors and other officials in all four towns have said the likelihood of such a merger is extremely remote. They also say any such effort would be costly, complicated and could have far-reaching impact on other taxing bodies and the way services are delivered.

Officials also are questioning who's behind the referendum drive and their possible motivations. No one has yet come forward to publicly speak in favor of the proposals and the Chicago attorney, Frank Avila, who represents the petitioners has declined to give any background information.