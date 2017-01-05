Push to merge Lisle, Warrenville and Woodridge with Naperville could appear on ballot

A mysterious push to merge three neighboring towns with Naperville has taken a step forward and could appear as a referendum question on the April 4 ballot.

Petitions to put the annexation question before voters in Lisle, Warrenville and Woodridge were filed Tuesday in DuPage County's 18th Judicial Court and Will County's 16th Judicial Court.

The referendum in each town would ask a basic yes or no question. In Woodridge, for example, it would ask voters "Shall the Village of Woodridge be annexed into the City of Naperville?"

Officials believe Naperville residents also will be asked if they want to accept such a merger, although it was not immediately clear whether that was part of Tuesday's court filing.

Officials in all four municipalities have said the chances of actually merging the towns are remote and any such effort would be enormously complicated, adversely impact other taxing bodies such as park and library districts, and raise countless other issues.

They also are questioning who's behind the merger idea and why.

"I see nothing positive about this," Warrenville Mayor David Brummel said Thursday. "It's a huge waste of time and resources."

Brummel said officials in his city are studying the petitions and looking for potential flaws that would allow them to file an objection and try to scuttle efforts to put the question on the ballot. He said the towns have until early next week to file such objections.

"We're looking to see if there is a legitimate challenge," he said.

Jack Knight, assistant to the village administrator in Woodridge, said his town is sending out a note on its social media accounts that says, in part, "These petitions were not initiated by Woodridge, Lisle, Warrenville, or Naperville, nor have any of their respective elected bodies endorsed any such action."

Lisle Mayor Joe Broda and Naperville Mayor Steve Chirico could not immediately be reached for comment.

Officials say they're uncertain what sparked the merger talk. It appears most of those who passed the petitions were Chicago residents.

A Chicago attorney, Frank Avila, said Thursday he represents the petitioners but would not discuss the proposal or his role in it.

"Call me in about a week and we can talk some more," he said.

Brummel said he believes many of those who signed the petitions may not have actually read or understood them.

In reviewing the Warrenville petitions, he said, "I saw the names of people I know who would have never signed a petition to annex to Naperville."

Nevertheless, 221 people signed the petitions in Lisle, 81 in Warrenville and 51 in Woodridge, based on the court filing.

"At some point I'm certain we're going to find out what's going on," Brummel said.

For now, though, municipal officials are trying to figure out how best to respond.

"It's just outrageous," Brummel said. "This is a tempest in a teapot. It's just not going to happen."