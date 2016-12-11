NTSB: Reports from Marengo plane crash could take time

Federal authorities continue to investigate what led to a small plane crashing Friday in a Marengo cornfield. Records show the plane belonged to longtime suburban atheist activist Rob Sherman, but investigators have not released the identity of the man killed in the crash. Courtesy of Paulette Bodnar

National Transportation Safety Board investigators say it could be into next week before they know what led to the deadly Friday night crash of a single-engine plane in a Marengo cornfield.

Federal Aviation Administration records indicate the small home-built craft belongs to longtime suburban atheist activist Rob Sherman. Officials have not confirmed whether Sherman was the pilot of the failed craft and attempts to reach Sherman's family members were unsuccessful Saturday and Sunday.

"The NTSB has not verified any of the information regarding the origin of the flight. Part of the investigation process will be to review the pilot's medical history, log books and try to obtain a 72-hour history of the pilot prior to the accident," board spokesman Keith Holloway said Sunday. "This will take some time to go through this information. There may be preliminary report available on the NTSB website either by the end of this week or next week."

McHenry County Coroner's officials said Sunday that no information would be made available until after Monday's scheduled autopsy.

A passer-by called 911 at 7:27 a.m. Saturday to report the plane wreckage in a farm field off Meyer Road, according to the coroner's office.

Marengo firefighters found the victim, a man, who was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:53 a.m.

Sherman, 63, a 32-year resident of Buffalo Grove, recently moved with his wife, Celeste, to a home with an airplane hangar in Poplar Grove, west of McHenry County, where he was setting up an airplane construction business.

Sherman unsuccessfully ran as a Green Party candidate for Congress in the 5th District this fall. Not long after his loss, he announced his intention to run in 2018 for the 12th District seat downstate.

Sherman first made headlines back in 1986, when he challenged the suburb of Zion's right to display a Christian cross on a public water tower paid for by tax dollars. He has taken on a number of other issues over the years.