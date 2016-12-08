Dawn Patrol: Kane County chairman accuses state's attorney of buying loyalty

Lauzen says state's attorney bought loyalty, intimidated board members

Kane County Board Chairman Chris Lauzen accused State's Attorney Joe McMahon of using tax dollars to buy loyalty and popularity as new information about employee bonus payments came forward Wednesday. He also alleged McMahon intimidated county board members so they wouldn't ask tough questions about the bonuses. Full story.

Elgin crash backs up traffic on Randall Road

A crash Wednesday involving an overturned vehicle in Elgin temporarily stopped Randall Road traffic, authorities said. There were no serious injuries. Full story.

Naperville police awaiting test results on gummy bears

Police say it could take as long as a month for authorities to determine if marijuana was in gummy bears that sickened a dozen students this week at Naperville North High School. Full story.

Des Plaines event honors Pearl Harbor survivors, victims

The Sons and Daughters of Pearl Harbor Survivors organized Wednesday's event held at the Prairie Lakes Theater in Des Plaines, and one survivor, Navy veteran Joe Triolo, 96, attended. "All during this attack, we were reacting as we were trained to react -- it was almost automatic, and there was no fear -- no fear," Triolo said. "Then after the attack and everything began to settle down, then you began to be afraid, and the fear set in." Full story.

Man abducted, robbed at gunpoint in Buffalo Grove

Buffalo Grove police are investigating a report that a man was abducted at gunpoint Monday night, driven to a bank and forced to withdraw money for his captors before he could escape and call for help. Full story.

Suburban veteran's family receives mortgage-free house

Retired Army Sgt. Ron Tarasiewicz and his wife, Crystal, were understandably overcome with emotion as they walked through their new Round Lake Beach home for the first time Wednesday morning. The couple had never before owned a house. Now they do, thanks to a military assistance group called Operation Homefront and JPMorgan Chase. Full story.

Weather

Cloudy and 21 degrees this morning. Highs this afternoon around 27, with lows tonight near 20. Full story.

Traffic

River Road is closed in both directions between Exit Road and the I-90 overpass in Elgin due to the ongoing widening and reconstruction of the Jane Addams Tollway. Full traffic.

The White Sox dealt outfielder Adam Eaton to Washington for three minor league pitchers. One of them ranks No. 3 on major-league baseball's top prospect list, according to MLB.com - Associated Press

A day after pitcher Chris Sale was traded to the Boston Red Sox for four prospects, the White Sox dealt outfielder Adam Eaton to the Washington Nationals for three more young players with high ceilings. Read beat writer Scot Gregor's take here.

Blackhawks defenseman visits Arlington Heights students

Blackhawks defenseman Niklas Hjalmarsson dropped in on students at Thomas Middle School in Arlington Heights to take photos, sign autographs and thank them for their efforts in the "Pass It on Donation Challenge." Full story.