Man abducted, robbed at gunpoint in Buffalo Grove

Buffalo Grove police are investigating reports a man was abducted at gunpoint Monday night, driven to a bank and forced to withdraw money for his captors before he could escape and call for help.

Police said the 20-year-old man told officers two men approached him in the parking lot at the northwest corner of Buffalo Grove and Dundee roads at about 8:20 p.m. Monday and ordered at gunpoint into their car.

He told police the men drove him to a bank in the 800 block of South Buffalo Grove Road, where they demanded he withdraw money from the vestibule ATM. After taking out the money and handing it over to the robbers, the man ran to a nearby business and called for help, police said.

One of the robbers was described as a black man in his early 20s, with a dark complexion and dreadlocks. He was wearing a black jacket and red skinny jeans, according to the victim's description.

The second offender also was a black man in his early 20s, the victim told police, wearing a black ski mask, black puffy-style hooded jacket, light-colored jeans and dark green Timberland boots.

Their vehicle was described as a dark-colored Toyota Camry, and they were last seen driving it westbound on Dundee Road.

Investigators are examining all leads, including bank and area business surveillance videos, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Buffalo Grove Police Department at (847) 459-2560.