Naperville police awaiting test results on possibly tainted gummy bears

Police say it could take as long as a month for authorities to determine if marijuana was in gummy bears that sickened a dozen students this week at Naperville North High School.

They said the candy has been taken to a crime lab for testing.

"At this point, we have no reason not to believe the patients' word on this," Naperville Cmdr. Jason Arres said Wednesday. "They believed it (the candy) to be laced with some type of cannabis substance. However, we can't confirm that until we hear back from the crime lab."

The 12 students who fell ill were taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville beginning about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. They complained of symptoms including fast heart rates, dizziness and dry mouths, officials said.

All of them were treated and released by Tuesday evening.

A 17-year-old Naperville North student suspected of bringing the candy to school was questioned by police and released to his parents Tuesday night.

Arres said any possible charges will come after consulting with the state's attorney's office and Naperville Unit District 203 officials.

The investigation is continuing.

Arres said police believe most of the students who ate the candy knew it contained marijuana.

In the meantime, District 203 officials are encouraging parents to talk with their children about making healthy choices.