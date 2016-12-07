Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/7/2016 4:24 PM

Naperville police awaiting test results on possibly tainted gummy bears

hello
Success - Article sent! close
 
Robert Sanchez
 
 

Police say it could take as long as a month for authorities to determine if marijuana was in gummy bears that sickened a dozen students this week at Naperville North High School.

They said the candy has been taken to a crime lab for testing.

"At this point, we have no reason not to believe the patients' word on this," Naperville Cmdr. Jason Arres said Wednesday. "They believed it (the candy) to be laced with some type of cannabis substance. However, we can't confirm that until we hear back from the crime lab."

The 12 students who fell ill were taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville beginning about 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. They complained of symptoms including fast heart rates, dizziness and dry mouths, officials said.

All of them were treated and released by Tuesday evening.

A 17-year-old Naperville North student suspected of bringing the candy to school was questioned by police and released to his parents Tuesday night.

Arres said any possible charges will come after consulting with the state's attorney's office and Naperville Unit District 203 officials.

The investigation is continuing.

Arres said police believe most of the students who ate the candy knew it contained marijuana.

In the meantime, District 203 officials are encouraging parents to talk with their children about making healthy choices.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account