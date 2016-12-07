Elgin crash backs up traffic on Randall Road

One person was transported to the hospital after a crash Wednesday at Randall Road and Route 20 in Elgin, officials said. Courtesy of the Elgin Fire Department

A crash Wednesday involving an overturned vehicle in Elgin temporarily stopped Randall Road traffic, authorities said.

Police and fire officials were called to a three-vehicle crash at Randall Road and Route 20 about 5:45 p.m. Traffic was blocked for about 45 minutes after the crash, which landed one driver upside down at a stoplight near the eastbound exit ramp onto Randall Road from Route 20, Elgin Fire Battalion Chief Terry Bruce said.

No serious injuries were reported. However, one person involved in the crash complained of unrelated chest pains and was taken to Presence Saint Joseph Hospital hospital for high blood pressure, Elgin Police Cmdr. Allen Young said.

No citations have been issued so far, and police could not confirm what caused the crash as of late Wednesday.