Breaking News Bar
 
News
updated: 12/7/2016 10:13 PM

Elgin crash backs up traffic on Randall Road

hello
Success - Article sent! close
  • One person was transported to the hospital after a crash Wednesday at Randall Road and Route 20 in Elgin, officials said.

    One person was transported to the hospital after a crash Wednesday at Randall Road and Route 20 in Elgin, officials said.
    Courtesy of the Elgin Fire Department

 
By Katie Smith
Daily Herald correspondent

A crash Wednesday involving an overturned vehicle in Elgin temporarily stopped Randall Road traffic, authorities said.

Police and fire officials were called to a three-vehicle crash at Randall Road and Route 20 about 5:45 p.m. Traffic was blocked for about 45 minutes after the crash, which landed one driver upside down at a stoplight near the eastbound exit ramp onto Randall Road from Route 20, Elgin Fire Battalion Chief Terry Bruce said.

No serious injuries were reported. However, one person involved in the crash complained of unrelated chest pains and was taken to Presence Saint Joseph Hospital hospital for high blood pressure, Elgin Police Cmdr. Allen Young said.

No citations have been issued so far, and police could not confirm what caused the crash as of late Wednesday.

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
    Winner - 2015 Best Website
    Illinois Press Association
    Illinois Press Association
    Search DailyHerald.com for articles
    More ways to search Daily Herald
    Obituaries
    Search DailyHerald.com obituaries. »     Daily Herald newspaper archive
    Find archived newspaper articles back to 1901. »
    Digital Subscriptions
    Activate Subscriber Access Purchase a Digital Subscription
    Home Delivery
    Start a New Subscription Manage Account