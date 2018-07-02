Des Plaines woman second to die from injuries in Bensenville crash

Bensenville police are searching for an Elk Grove Village man in connection with a June 10 hit-and-run crash that ultimately killed a Des Plaines couple.

Police say Marvin H. Lopez-Garcia, 38, drove his car into a motorcycle, killing the driver and passenger, and then fled.

Witnesses said the motorcyclist was stopped at 2:30 a.m. on June 10 for a red light on northbound Route 83 at Thorndale when Lopez-Garcia's blue 2009 Nissan Rogue struck the motorcycle from behind. Police said Lopez-Garcia fled on foot and a police dog search was unsuccessful.

The driver of the motorcycle, Scott Lenz Sr., 47, of 500 W. Touhy, was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, where he died the following day. The passenger, Lonie I. Krzywda, 57, of the same address, also was taken to Advocate Lutheran General. She died from her injuries on Saturday.

Police say Lopez-Garcia, 38, of the 1000 block of Charlela Lane, remains on the loose. A $1.5 million warrant has been issued for his arrest and he has been charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence and one count of leaving the scene of a crash involving injury or death.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bensenville police at (630) 350-3455.