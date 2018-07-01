Bloomingdale man, 44, identified as victim in deadly Elk Grove crash

hello

The man killed Saturday in a six-vehicle pileup in Elk Grove Village that injured 10 others has been identified as Giuseppe Gazzano, 44, of Bloomingdale.

Gazzano was pronounced dead at 11:23 a.m. Saturday, at Alexian Brothers Medical Center in Elk Grove Village, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.

The crash occurred about 10:45 a.m. at Arlington Heights and Cosman roads, according to the Elk Grove Village police.

Elk Grove Village Fire Battalion Chief Mark Percudani said the department transported 11 victims to various hospitals. Updates on their conditions were not available Sunday.

ABC 7 Chicago news footage showed that a dump truck was involved. WGN-TV called it a Cook County Forest Preserve truck.

A section of Arlington Heights Road was closed for hours after the crash. It reopened about 6 p.m. Saturday. Percudani said.

The crash remains under investigation by the Elk Grove Village Police Department's Traffic Section and the Major Case Assistance Crash Team. Elk Grove police had no update on the investigation Sunday.