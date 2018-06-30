Community rallies around Carpentersville coach, mentor who lost both legs

Henry Owens of Carpentersville, shown here in front of the White House with his wife, Melloney, and their sons, needed to have both his legs amputated above the knee after a parasailing accident in South Carolina. Courtesy of Trae Taylor

Carpentersville resident Henry Owens, 48, with his two sons Amari, 13, left, and Kai, 10, lost both his legs in a parasailing accident in South Carolina. He is undergoing rehabilitation at Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, while friends and community members are rallying to support the family. Courtesy of Melloney Owens

As a father, husband, mentor, coach and friend, Henry Owens has always stepped up to help and support his family and community.

Owens' strong community ties and volunteering with local youth sports groups in Algonquin, Carpentersville and Lake in the Hills prompted community members to rally around the 48-year-old when he lost both legs in a parasailing accident.

A financial analyst for Quest Diagnostics in Wood Dale, Owens, of Carpentersville, was vacationing with wife, Melloney, and their two sons, Amari, 13, and Kai, 10, on June 19 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

While attempting to land after parasailing, his boat tipped over and he was pulled under; his legs caught in its propellers.

After two surgeries resulting in his legs being amputated above the knees, Owens was flown to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge where he now is undergoing rehabilitation.

Owens said his goal is to eventually be able to play basketball and football with his sons again. For now, he is focusing on learning to go to the bathroom on his own. His home will need remodeling to suit his new needs, and eventually he will be fitted with prosthetics.

"He's physically doing better than we expected. Emotionally and mentally, it's going to be a long road for him to figure out his new normal," said Melloney, who teaches social science at Wheeling High School. "He's trying to stay strong for our boys. They've been able to see their dad every day, talk to him and encourage him. ... They are hopeful."

Community members are raising funds through a GoFundMe page to help the family with medical expenses, collecting more than $42,000 toward a $75,000 goal within a week.

A steady stream of hospital visitors has helped keep Owens' spirits up and make this difficult time easier on the family, Melloney said.

"The outpouring of the community has just been phenomenal," she said. "It's just been really heartwarming to see how many people have come out."

Owens has been volunteer-coaching football and basketball since his sons could play sports. He is head youth basketball coach for the Jacobs High School feeder programs, helps coach football for the Junior Eagles Youth Football program in Lake in the Hills, and is a parent volunteer for the Algonquin Argonauts.

"He volunteers during football games, running the concession stand, setting up the fields," said Jose Capistran, Algonquin Argonauts co-president. "He is the behind-the-scenes guy. He just wants to give back. No matter what we ask him to do, he does it with conviction, no questions asked."

Owens has been a mentor to many youths in the community, said J.R. Taylor, vice president of the Junior Eagles Youth Football.

"If anything is ever needed and Henry is available to do something, he would do it," including taking kids to practice or sitting with them until their parents pick them up afterward, Taylor said.

He turns to Owens when he needs parenting advice. "Henry has been a really good friend. When it comes to my son, Trae, there's things that I struggle with that he does really well ... (such as) sitting down and talking with them."

Besides raising money for medical and other costs, community members have made the family meals, mowed the grass, and started building wheelchair-accessible ramps for the Owenses' home. Getting a wheelchair-accessible vehicle also is on the list of goals.

"Our main concern right now is he gets better ... so he can be productive in his life again," Capistran said.

