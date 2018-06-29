West Chicago man seriously hurt in Route 59 crash in Naperville

A 49-year-old West Chicago man, Mauro Apostoli, was seriously injured early Friday morning when the motorcycle he was riding struck the rear of a semitrailer truck while traveling north on Route 59 at the intersection of 95th Street in Naperville.

The crash was reported at 2:14 a.m. and northbound Route 59 was closed at 95th until roughly 8 a.m.

Apostoli was taken to Edward Hospital in Naperville and charged with one count of driving under the influence of alcohol. No charges have been filed against the 45-year-old Villa Park man who was driving the truck.

Naperville police said their initial investigation indicates both vehicles were heading north when Apostoli, riding a 2017 Indian Touring motorcycle, struck the truck.

Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact the police department's traffic unit at (630) 420-8833.