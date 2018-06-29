One motorcyclist charged with DUI after another dies in Lombard crash

hello

A Villa Park motorcyclist was charged with felony DUI after a motorcyclist who was riding with him was killed in a crash Thursday night in Lombard.

DuPage County State's Attorney's Spokesman Paul Darrah said Mark Herrera, 30, and Tony Mueller, whose age and hometown have not been disclosed, were riding their motorcycles down St. Charles Road about 10:45 p.m. Thursday.

As they were traveling about 90 miles per hour, Mueller struck a curb, fracturing his skull, Darrah said.

Darrah said Herrera later returned to the scene of the crash on his 2015 Ducati before ending up at the home of two friends, who drove him back to the scene.

Lombard police officers arrested Herrera after they detected alcohol on his breath and saw that he had trouble maintaining his balance, was slurring his speech and had red and glassy eyes, Darrah said.

Herrera, who appeared in court Friday on the felony charge and several misdemeanors, including driving on a revoked license, reckless driving and failing to give information and render aid, was ordered held on $150,000 bail.

He is scheduled to appear in court July 20.