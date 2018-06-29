Ana Lalley will be Elgin's next police chief

hello

Ana Lalley will serve as police chief in Elgin starting in August after interim Police Chief Bill Wolf leaves for a job in Schaumburg, officials said.

Cmdr. Al Young will serve as deputy chief, a news release stated Friday.

Lalley, who currently serves as acting deputy chief, will be the city's second female chief in the history of Elgin.

"Lalley's distinguished tenure has demonstrated a remarkable ability to provide vision and leadership in the police department. With every new challenge, she continues to exude an unbridled determination to push the department to even greater accomplishment," City Manager Rick Kozal said. "I am confident that Ana will continue to lead the police department to further excellence that distinguishes Elgin from the rest."

Lalley started in Elgin as a patrol officer in 1996 and has served as a commander since 2012. She has managed projects including the body camera program, the real-time information center, the drone program, and several community engagement initiatives including "coffee with a cop."

Lalley has a bachelor's degree in criminal justice from Illinois State University and a master's degree in Criminal Justice Administration from Loyola University Chicago. She is currently pursuing another master's degree through the Center For Homeland Defense and Security at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, California.

Lalley, who also has taught criminal justice at Elgin Community College, said she was honored.

"As a community member I have a personal interest in continuing to make the police department one of the most innovative and progressive departments in the country," she said in the release. "I embrace the challenges ahead of me and know that I have a police department that is comprised of tremendous people who are dedicated and committed and an amazing community to work together with. I'm humbled by the organization that I have been selected to lead, and will work to continue the momentum of our community engagement efforts and our philosophy of being leaders in our profession."

Young was hired in Elgin in 1991 and has served as commander the last two years. He also served seven years with the U.S. Marine Corps.

"Young's knowledge and experience with the department and with the community make him the obvious candidate for the deputy chief position. His extensive investment in Elgin has been demonstrated countless times as he works to strengthen foundations in the community and empower employees to feel heard and bring ideas forward," Kozal said.

All promotions and Wolf's retirement will be recognized at a ceremony at 3 p.m. July 17 in the Heritage Ballroom at the Centre of Elgin, 100 Symphony Way.