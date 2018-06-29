Breaking News Bar
 
DuPage County
posted: 6/29/2018 1:00 AM

23 years in prison for gunman in 2014 Westmont armed robbery

  • Michael Ingram

Justin Kmitch
 
 

A 30-year-old Woodridge man is headed to prison for the 2014 armed robbery of a Westmont gas station.

Michael Ingram, of the 2000 block of Dalewood Parkway, was sentenced Thursday to 23 years in prison after pleading guilty May 16 to one count of armed robbery with a firearm. He has been held on $1 million bail since Oct. 3, 2014.

Prosecutors say that at 11:40 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2014, Ingram and his co-defendant, Martell Delgado, 31, of Chicago, went to the Citgo station along Ogden Avenue in Westmont.

Ingram ordered the clerk to open the register at gunpoint and stole several hundred dollars before fleeing with Delgado.

Westmont police found the men in their vehicle just blocks from the station and pulled them over. During the traffic stop, police said they found a gun and money stolen from the station.

Delgado was convicted by a DuPage County jury last June of armed robbery with a firearm and was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

"Mr. Ingram's 23-year sentence, along with Mr. Delgado's 21-year sentence, sends the message that in DuPage County we will not accept this type of violent behavior and that if you are convicted of this type of crime you will find yourself behind bars for a very long time," DuPage State's Attorney Robert Berlin said in a written statement.

Both Ingram and Delgado will be required to serve half their sentences before being eligible for parole.

