Pathologist testifies head injury, not broken neck, killed 19-year-old bride

Donnie Rudd and Noreen Kumeta wed in 1973. She died 27 days later and Rudd is charged with her murder. Courtesy of The Hart Family

Happy and beautiful. That was how Karen Mezera described her older sister Noreen Kumeta on Aug. 18, 1973, the day Noreen married Donnie Rudd, a patent attorney whom she met when both worked at Quaker Oats in Barrington.

Less than a month later, 19-year-old Noreen Kumeta was dead after their car crashed near Bateman and Dundee roads in Barrington Township. For more than 40 years, Mezera and her family believed an accident claimed Kumeta's life.

In 2015, two years after her body was exhumed during an investigation into an unsolved 1991 Arlington Heights murder, authorities classified Kumeta's death a homicide and charged Rudd, now 76, with her murder.

Rudd pleaded not guilty. His trial continued Wednesday in Rolling Meadows with testimony from DuPage County forensic pathologist Dr. Hilary McElligott, who was hired by Kane County in 2013 to conduct an autopsy on Kumeta's remains.

After the 1973 accident, an emergency room physician at Sherman Hospital in Elgin indicated Kumeta died from a cervical spinal fracture.

McElligott testified her examination revealed Kumeta died from a blow to her head.

McElligott detected no spinal injuries on Kumeta's body and said the only injuries were lacerations, bleeding and fractures on the left and right sides of Kumeta's head.

Kumeta began working as a librarian at Quaker Oats in Barrington shortly after her 1971 graduation from Dundee Crown High School in Carpentersville, Mezera said. Kumeta and Rudd began dating in 1973, and Mezera met Rudd at Easter. A month later, in May 1973, Noreen announced their engagement.

"I was shocked," said Mezera. "It had happened so quickly."

Prosecutors say Rudd married Kumeta to kill her for the insurance money. They say Rudd was struggling financially and living with another woman and her children until the day before his marriage to Kumeta. Within weeks of her death, Rudd returned to his girlfriend and married her eight months later, said Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Maria McCarthy.

Rudd claimed Kumeta died after another vehicle crossed into their lane on Sept. 14, 1973, and forced them off the road. He said his bride was thrown from the car and struck her head on a rock. A Kane County coroner's jury ruled the death accidental.

A Kane County forensic pathologist reversed that ruling in 2013 and declared her death a homicide. Police arrested Rudd at his Sugar Land, Texas, home in December 2015.

No autopsy was performed until 2013, when Arlington Heights police exhumed Kumeta's remains as part of their investigation into the 1991 unsolved murder of interior designer and former Rudd client Loretta Tabak-Bodtke, who was found shot to death in her Arlington Heights townhouse. Police officials say that case remains open and Rudd remains a suspect, although he has not been charged.

Prosecutors say Rudd represented Tabak-Bodtke in a dispute with a business partner. They say he told the designer he had won her case and promised to deposit hundreds of thousands of dollars into her account. When he failed to do so, prosecutors say, Tabak-Bodtke threatened to report Rudd to the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission, which they say had received similar complaints from other Rudd clients.

Rudd was disbarred in 1994 for fraud and unlawful conduct.

Testimony continues this afternoon.