updated: 6/25/2018 7:07 AM

Report: Two in custody after high-speed chase on expressways

Two people are in custody after a high-speed chase led police through two counties, the Chicago Tribune is reporting.

The chase started at about 1:50 a.m. in Des Plaines where police alerted Illinois State Police that a car was following a second vehicle on the Kennedy Expressway near the intersection of the Eisenhower Expressway, the Tribune is reporting.

The chase vehicle was suspected of being involved in a shots-fired incident in Palatine, the Tribune reports.

The vehicle was spotted by state police. It led them on a chase that eclipsed speeds of 100 mph, the Tribune reports.

The vehicle eventually crashed into an Illinois Department of Transportation truck and another vehicle near Racine Avenue, the Tribune reports. Two men were taken into custody, authorities said.

No one was injured.

